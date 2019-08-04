Second Wave of Transvaginal Mesh Litigation Includes Physician Liability

Sling Consequences – Read Our Latest E-Book

Johnson and Johnson Inc. and Charmaine K. Oladell, M.D. hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by a defective TVT-O sling in Dallas County Court of Law

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 1, 2019 Johnson and Johnson Inc. and Charmaine K. Oladell, M.D. has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by a defective TVT-O sling in Dallas County Court of Law (Case No.: CC-19-04584-D).

The lawsuit was filed by W.G. who was injured by the TVT-O (sling) used for stress urinary incontinence manufactured by Ethicon Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. The sling was implanted on December 3, 2013 at a hospital in Texas.

Ethicon, Inc. is accused of negligence for selling a defective medical device and failing to warn about safety risks, fraudulent concealment, and breach of express warranty. Dr. Oladell is accused of failing to timely diagnose neuromuscular complications related to the mesh and misrepresenting to Plaintiff that revision surgery was complete mesh removal as opposed to partial.

The plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Click here for information and resources regarding pudendal neuralgia and find out more about sling related complications by reading our free eBook. Women implanted with Transvaginal Mesh (TVM) suffer from a host of medical complications. More information is available by visiting https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.



