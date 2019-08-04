Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019: Twenty Youth from Seven African Countries to Represent Africa in the Second Jr. NBA Global Championship from Aug. 6-11 in Orlando, Florida

Twenty Youth from Seven African Countries to Represent Africa in the Second Jr. NBA Global Championship from Aug. 6-11 in Orlando, Florida.

AFRICA TEAM GIRLS ROSTERS

1. Sandrine Whitney Kamgain (Cameroon) 2. Penge Lesline Salim (DRC) 3. Jana Ehab (Egypt) 4. Shaza Ayman (Egypt) 5. Kadidia Traore (Mali) 6. Aisha Nhantumbo (Mozambique) 7. Merit Atebe Innocent (Nigeria) 8. Badmus Mistura Bisola (Nigeria) 9. Fatou Binetou Cisse (Senegal) 10. Ndeye Astou Ndiaye (Senegal)

Head Coach : Bahati Mgunda (Tanzania)

Assistant Coach : Ndeye Ba (Senegal)

AFRICA TEAM BOYS ROSTERS

1. Marouf Moumine (Cameroon) 2. Said Nkene F. Michel (Cameroon) 3. Ngeleka Kabeya (DRC) 4. Dieu Merci Bolisomi Ilonga (DRC) 5. Badara Aliou Diakite (Mali) 6. Hassan Hesham Amer (Nigeria) 7. Emmanuel Owonibi (Nigeria) 8. Khadim Yassoul Diongue (Senegal) 9. Limamoulaye Faye (Senegal) 10. Babacar Djiby Ly (Senegal)

Head Coach : Samba Fall (Senegal)

Assistant Coach : Edison Saranga (Mozambique)

RETURNING PLAYERS In the inaugural event last year, the Africa & Middle East boys team won the international division to advance to the global championship game where they lost to the U.S. Central boys team and finished as the tournament runner-up. Marouf Moumine (Cameroon), who will be returning with the Africa boys team, was recognized with the Determination Award at last year’s event and is now a member of The NBA Academy Africa in Saly, Senegal (https://pr.nba.com/nba-academy-africa-new-facility-senegal). He joins Said Nkene F. Michel (Cameroon) as the only other male player returning from last year’s team. Sandrine Kagmain (Cameroon) and Kadidia Traore (Mali) will make their second appearance in the Jr. NBA Global Championship after participating on the Africa & Middle East girls team in the inaugural event.

More information: https://jrnbagc.nba.com/

Media contact: Pawel Weszka Business Communications - NBA Africa pweszka@nba.com



