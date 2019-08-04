Angolan president hails peace agreement of Mozambique

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 4 - The Angolan president, João Lourenço, hailed on Saturday the new peace agreement signed by the Mozambican government and opposition Renamo party, which puts an end to years of conflicts in the country. ,

In a congratulatory message addressed to his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, the Angolan statesman explained that it was with great satisfaction that he learnt of the peace agreement signed, which will enable to build the basis to develop a future of prosperity for African peoples.

“This important event gives us strong reasons to vividly praise on behalf of Angolan government and on my behalf, the understanding reached between Mozambican, who believed in constructive dialogue (…)”, wrote the president in his facebook page.

To the Angolan Head of State, the new agreement will put an end to a conflict that for years separated Mozambicans from key issues of development and construction of well being.

João Lourenço also expressed full confidence that the recent agreement gives back a definitive peace to Mozambican people the sub region and Africa itself.

In general, added the Angolan president, this is the long-awaited peace, so the huge potential of Mozambique could serve the interest of the people of this country and Southern Africa region.

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi and leader of the opposition party, Renamo, Ossufo Momade, signed on Thursday a landmark agreement to put a formal end to military hostilities, almost three decades after the end of a civil war.

