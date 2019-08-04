Zimbabwe Sables beat Kenya In Victoria Cup Nail Biter

Zimbabwe Sables remain unbeaten in the 2019 Victoria Cup after a nail biting 30-29 victory over Kenya Simbas at Hartsfield Stadium in Bulawayo.

The win for Zimbabwe maintains their unbeaten streak having beaten Zambia and Uganda in the first two matches.

Victory was not easily handed down to the home side as the Simbas fought hard, by half time the score was tied at 17-17.

The pendulum kept swinging both ways, moments before the final whistle Kenya led 29 - 27 before a penalty gave Zimbabwe a much needed one point which they held on to dear life till the end.

Zimbabwean skipper Hilton Mudariki says despite the victory, the Sables still need to brush up on their processes in future fixtures.

“We are happy about this win it brings joy to the team and the country,”

"At half time we still felt we were in the game because we were creating chances but not finishing them and in Test Rugby if you don’t take advantage of that you will get punished.”

“In terms of our game today we were a bit scrappy and not playing to our standards - we kept them in the game and we could have shut them down in several places.

“Tonight, we will enjoy this victory but we will go back to the video and review,” said Mudariki.

Zimbabwe will next be in action in Harare as they host Uganda on the 24th of August.

Media Contact: Jeffrey Murimbechi Media and Communications Consultant Tel: +263 772 146 054 Email: jeffrey@zimbabwerugby.com

Rugby@APO-opa.org



