Golden Corral and DAV raise $840K in camp scholarships for kids of military members and veterans

/EIN News/ -- COLD SPRING, Ky., Aug. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Corral restaurants and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced today that they have raised more than $840,000 to support scholarships for 1,400 youth to attend Camp Corral locations across the country—the largest total donation to date.

The announcement was made onstage at the 98th annual DAV National Convention in Orlando, Florida.

Camp Corral was founded by Golden Corral in 2011 to provide a free, life-changing experience to children of military members and wounded, ill, injured and fallen veterans through a weeklong summer camp. The camps have grown in popularity over the years, so much so, that there is now a waiting list to attend.

With the goal to enable every interested military member and veteran’s child to attend camp, DAV established the Just B Kids program to provide scholarships to these children. Just B Kids works with DAV chapters to raise funds for scholarships.



DAV and DAV Auxiliary members have raised $540,070 for this mission, and the DAV national organization matched $300,000 of the funds raised, totaling $840,070 for Just B Kids this year. Combined, these funds will provide scholarships for more than 1,400 campers.

Golden Corral was the trailblazing restaurant that was the first to nationally honor veterans with a free meal in conjunction with Veteran’s Day. Over the last 18 years, DAV chapters have benefited enormously through the Military Appreciation Night program.

In 2018 alone, Golden Corral restaurants served more than 300,000 free meals to veterans and military service members. Additionally, more than $1.3 million was raised for DAV chapters in Golden Corral restaurants during Military Appreciation Night last year. Since the program’s inception, nearly 5.4 million free meals have been served to veterans and military service members, and over $15.7 million has been raised to support DAV state and local service programs.

“It has been DAV’s pleasure to stand with Golden Corral since the founding of Camp Corral in 2011,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “Camp Corral provides a free, life-changing experience to the children of military members and injured veterans through a weeklong summer camp. We are committed to eliminating the wait list so that all of the children who want to attend can take part and have the week of a lifetime at Camp Corral.”



About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

Contact: Jackie Reau, Game Day Communications

(513) 929-4263 | jreau@gamedaypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.