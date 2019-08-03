PRA-JA party lodges accreditation letter to Constitutional Court

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 3 - Angolan Renaissance Party - Together for Angola (PRA-JA), led by the Politician Abel Chivukuvuku, seeking to be become a new political force in the country, lodged on Friday the formal documentation to the Constitutional Court for its accreditation. ,

According to the leader of the newly formed political party, following the annotation of the installation commission, the process for the collection of supportive signatures goes forward, with aim to introduce 30 to 50,000 signatures surpassing the 7,500 signatures demanded by law.

Abel Chivukuvuku also added that the time has come for reforms of mentalities behaviour and attitudes to be undertaken as well as urgent constitutional reform of the State model conception and pratice of the public service.

PRA-JA embodies in its short, medium and long-term agenda the holding of the first congress in the first trimester of 2020 and participation in the local elections in 2020 and general elections in 2022.

