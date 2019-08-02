First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of 69% on a per share basis. The earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 also compared favorably with the earnings for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $3.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, resulting in an increase of 47% on a per share basis.



Commenting on the Company’s quarterly performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased with the Company’s performance for the quarter and the nine months then ended, including record earnings for both periods, exceptional asset growth, robust deposit growth, and strong contributions to earnings from the mortgage banking and U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending segments. The core banking, mortgage banking and SBA lending segments continue to grow significantly and the lending pipelines for each are very healthy entering into our fourth fiscal quarter.”

Net interest income increased $785,000, or 8.3%, to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same quarter in 2018. The increase in net interest income is due to a $1.9 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $125.3 million, from $970.2 million for 2018 to $1.1 billion for 2019, and an increase in the weighted average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.75% for 2018 to 4.88% for 2019. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $119.0 million, from $765.5 million for 2018 to $884.5 million for 2019, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.89% for 2018 to 1.25% for 2019. These increases for the 2019 quarter related to subordinated debt interest expense of $319,000, including amortization of debt issuance costs, and $19.7 million of subordinated debt included in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, net of debt issuance costs. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the 2019 quarter was due primarily to increasing market rates on deposits and short-term funding alternatives including FHLB advances and brokered deposits and the subordinated debt’s average cost of 6.48%, including amortization of debt issuance costs. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized $337,000 in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $266,000 in provision for loan losses recognized in the same quarter in 2018. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $834,000, from $4.3 million at September 30, 2018 to $5.1 million at June 30, 2019. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $655,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $104,000 for the same quarter in 2018. The increase in net charge-offs is due primarily to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same quarter in 2018. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $9.9 million, which was partially offset by the lack of income from tax credit investments in 2019 compared to income of $340,000 in 2018. The increase in mortgage banking income is due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. The Bank’s SBA lending activities are performed under Q2 Business Capital, LLC (“Q2”), which specializes in the origination and servicing of SBA loans. The Bank owns 51% of Q2 with the option to purchase the minority interest in September 2020. Gross revenues and expenses related to Q2 are reported in the consolidated statements of income and the net income or net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests is then subtracted (in the case of net income) or added (in the case of net loss) to arrive at net income attributable to the Company. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same quarter in 2018. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, and advertising expense of $6.3 million, $678,000 and $565,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees to support the growth of the Company, including its mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, and normal salary and benefits adjustments. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily attributable to increases in lease and rental, depreciation and equipment, and software licensing expenses that are all primarily related to the new mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, for an effective tax rate of 14.9%, as compared to income tax expense of $696,000, for an effective tax rate of 15.9%, for the same quarter in 2018.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

The Company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $4.94 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $3.44 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of 44% on a per share basis. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was negatively impacted by merger costs associated with the acquisition of First National Bank of Odon, which totaled approximately $945,000, net of tax, or $0.40 per diluted share.

Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 13.1%, to $29.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income is due to a $6.4 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $3.0 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $126.7 million, from $913.3 million for 2018 to $1.0 billion for 2019, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.63% for 2018 to 4.87% for 2019. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $93.9 million, from $735.8 million for 2018 to $829.7 million for 2019, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.81% for 2018 to 1.19% for 2019. These increases for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, related to subordinated debt interest expense of $959,000, including amortization of debt issuance costs, and $19.7 million of subordinated debt included in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, net of debt issuance costs. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 was due primarily to increasing market rates on deposits and short-term funding alternatives including FHLB advances and brokered deposits and the subordinated debt’s average cost of 6.50%, including amortization of debt issuance costs. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized $992,000 in provision for loan losses for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.1 million in provision for loan losses recognized in the same period in 2018. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $699,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $165,000 for the same period in 2018. The increase in net charge-offs is due primarily to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $17.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $18.1 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in the net gain on sale of loans guaranteed by the SBA of $1.6 million. The increase in mortgage banking income is due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $17.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other operating expenses of $13.4 million, $1.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees to support the growth of the Company, including its mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, and normal salary and benefits adjustments. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily attributable to increases in lease and rental, depreciation and equipment, and software licensing expenses that are all primarily related to the new mortgage banking segment. The increase in other operating expenses is primarily due to increases in loan expense related to the mortgage banking activities and insurance reserves and claims related to the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, for an effective tax rate of 14.2%, as compared to income tax expense of $1.7 million, for an effective tax rate of 15.0%, for the same period in 2018.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

Total assets increased $195.0 million, from $1.0 billion at September 30, 2018 to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2019. Net loans increased $92.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2019, due primarily to continued growth in the commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios. Residential mortgage loans held for sale also increased by $70.6 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2019 due to increased production from the mortgage banking segment. Total liabilities increased $179.2 million primarily due to a $99.3 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and a $77.0 million increase in total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $17.0 million, from $98.8 million at September 30, 2018 to $115.8 million at June 30, 2019, due primarily to retained net income of $10.6 million and net unrealized gains of $5.8 million on the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, the Company and Bank were considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Tony A. Schoen, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, OPERATING DATA: 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Total interest income $ 13,058 $ 11,206 $ 37,166 $ 30,778 Total interest expense 2,766 1,699 7,437 4,495 Net interest income 10,292 9,507 29,729 26,283 Provision for loan losses 337 266 992 1,099 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,955 9,241 28,737 25,184 Total noninterest income 13,098 3,254 25,968 8,727 Total noninterest expense 16,227 8,122 40,523 22,863 Income before income taxes 6,826 4,373 14,182 11,048 Income tax expense 1,020 696 2,008 1,656 Net income 5,806 3,677 12,174 9,392 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 571 571 475 1,234 Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,235 $ 3,106 $ 11,699 $ 8,158 Net income per share, basic $ 2.24 $ 1.37 $ 5.07 $ 3.62 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,333,502 2,274,951 2,308,359 2,251,387 Net income per share, diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.31 $ 4.94 $ 3.44 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,373,578 2,378,839 2,369,421 2,369,710 June 30, September 30, Increase FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2019 2018 (Decrease) (In thousands, except per share data) Total assets $ 1,229,372 $ 1,034,406 $ 194,966 Cash and cash equivalents 65,105 42,274 22,831 Investment securities 182,501 186,980 (4,479 ) Loans held for sale 96,139 32,125 64,014 Gross loans 806,610 713,594 93,016 Allowance for loan losses 9,616 9,323 293 Interest earning assets 1,145,579 963,581 181,998 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 1,469 1,727 (258 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 172,915 167,705 5,210 Interest-bearing deposits 715,230 643,407 71,823 FHLB borrowings 189,255 90,000 99,255 Total liabilities 1,113,382 934,161 179,221 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 115,814 98,813 17,001 Book value per share $ 49.28 $ 43.11 $ 6.17 Tangible book value per share (1) 44.46 38.06 6.40 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 5,106 $ 4,182 $ 1,033 Accruing loans past due 90 days 1 91 65 Total non-performing loans 5,107 4,273 1,098 Foreclosed real estate 58 103 (45 ) Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 8,226 9,145 (644 ) Other nonperforming assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 13,391 $ 13,521 $ 409 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.19 % 1.31 % -0.11 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 188.29 % 218.18 % -39.15 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 1.09 % 1.31 % -0.17 % (1) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED): The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Net Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $ 5,235 $ 3,548 $ 11,699 $ 9,423 Less: Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect - - - (945 ) Less: Secondary-market residential mortgage lending division initial operating expenses, net of tax effect - (442 ) - (442 ) Less: Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change - - - 122 Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 5,235 $ 3,106 $ 11,699 $ 8,158 June 30, June 30, Net Income per Share, Diluted 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) 2.21 1.49 4.94 3.98 Less: Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect - - - (0.40 ) Less: Secondary-market residential mortgage lending division initial operating expenses, net of tax effect - (0.18 ) - (0.19 ) Less: Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change - - - 0.05 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) 2.21 1.31 4.94 3.44 June 30, June 30, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 16,227 $ 8,122 $ 40,523 $ 22,863 Net interest income (GAAP) 10,292 9,507 29,729 26,283 Noninterest income (GAAP) 13,098 3,254 25,968 8,727 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 69.38 % 63.65 % 72.76 % 65.30 % Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 16,227 $ 8,122 $ 40,523 $ 22,863 Less: Merger-related expenses - - - (1,281 ) Less: Secondary-market residential mortgage lending division net initial operating expenses - (616 ) - (616 ) Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 16,227 7,506 40,523 20,966 Net interest income (GAAP) 10,292 9,507 29,729 26,283 Noninterest income (GAAP) 13,098 3,254 25,968 8,727 Less: Income (loss) on tax credit investment - (340 ) - (340 ) Noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 13,098 $ 2,914 $ 25,968 $ 8,387 Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP) 69.38 % 60.43 % 72.76 % 60.47 % June 30, September 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 115,814 $ 98,813 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (11,317 ) (11,575 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 104,497 87,238 Outstanding common shares 2,350,229 2,292,021 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 44.46 $ 38.06 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 49.28 $ 43.11 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 65,105 $ 40,442 $ 36,344 $ 42,274 $ 38,002 Total investment securities 182,501 193,547 188,830 186,980 210,758 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 796,994 762,661 734,061 704,271 693,858 Total assets 1,229,372 1,129,722 1,073,989 1,034,406 1,035,346 Total deposits 888,145 824,770 832,073 811,112 834,754 Total borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank 189,255 160,938 107,019 90,000 90,000 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 115,814 108,688 102,968 98,813 97,640 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary 176 1,241 1,593 1,432 1,229 Total equity 115,990 109,929 104,561 100,245 98,869 Outstanding common shares 2,350,229 2,344,836 2,304,310 2,292,021 2,292,021 Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Total interest income $ 13,058 $ 12,307 $ 11,801 $ 11,381 $ 11,206 Total interest expense 2,766 2,446 2,225 1,842 1,699 Net interest income 10,292 9,861 9,576 9,539 9,507 Provision for loan losses 337 340 315 254 266 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,955 9,521 9,261 9,285 9,241 Total noninterest income 13,098 7,089 5,781 4,568 3,254 Total noninterest expense 16,227 12,880 11,416 10,143 8,122 Income before income taxes 6,826 3,730 3,626 3,710 4,373 Income tax expense 1,020 466 522 766 696 Net income 5,806 3,264 3,104 2,944 3,677 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 571 (269 ) 173 200 571 Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,235 $ 3,533 $ 2,931 $ 2,744 $ 3,106 Net income per share, basic $ 2.24 $ 1.53 $ 1.28 $ 1.20 $ 1.37 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,333,502 2,307,155 2,284,665 2,277,709 2,274,951 Net income per share, diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.50 $ 1.24 $ 1.15 $ 1.31 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,373,578 2,360,004 2,371,480 2,379,520 2,378,839 Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Return on average assets 1.78 % 1.28 % 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 21.00 % 12.34 % 12.35 % 11.83 % 15.31 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 18.95 % 13.55 % 11.82 % 11.16 % 13.02 % Net interest margin (tax equlivalent basis) 3.87 % 3.92 % 3.98 % 4.04 % 4.05 % Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP) 69.38 % 75.99 % 74.34 % 73.01 % 60.43 % As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.09 % 1.23 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.25 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.19 % 1.29 % 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.28 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 188.29 % 184.96 % 208.77 % 218.18 % 255.12 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (UNAUDITED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income - Core Banking $ 10,823 $ 10,479 $ 10,123 $ 9,811 $ 9,919 Interest income - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,811 1,640 1,524 1,470 1,287 Interest income - Mortgage Banking 424 188 154 100 - Total interest income $ 13,058 $ 12,307 $ 11,801 $ 11,381 $ 11,206 Provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 162 $ (492 ) $ (16 ) $ 17 $ 52 Provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2) 175 832 331 237 214 Provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking - - - - - Total provision for loan losses $ 337 $ 340 $ 315 $ 254 $ 266 Noninterest income - Core Banking $ 1,388 $ 1,337 $ 1,380 $ 1,735 $ 1,508 Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,658 673 1,137 875 1,697 Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking 10,052 5,079 3,264 1,958 49 Total noninterest income $ 13,098 $ 7,089 $ 5,781 $ 4,568 $ 3,254 Noninterest expense - Core Banking $ 7,729 $ 6,995 $ 6,586 $ 6,771 $ 6,333 Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,385 1,322 1,362 1,162 1,127 Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking 7,113 4,563 3,468 2,210 662 Total noninterest expense $ 16,227 $ 12,880 $ 11,416 $ 10,143 $ 8,122 Income before income taxes - Core Banking $ 2,300 $ 3,573 $ 3,324 $ 3,453 $ 3,820 Income (loss) before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,163 (547 ) 352 409 1,166 Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking 3,363 704 (50 ) (152 ) (613 ) Total income before income taxes $ 6,826 $ 3,730 $ 3,626 $ 3,710 $ 4,373 Income tax expense - Core Banking $ 31 $ 360 $ 490 $ 750 $ 702 Income tax expense (benefit) - SBA Lending (Q2) 148 (70 ) 45 59 169 Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking 841 176 (13 ) (43 ) (175 ) Total income tax expense $ 1,020 $ 466 $ 522 $ 766 $ 696 Net income - Core Banking $ 2,269 $ 3,213 $ 2,834 $ 2,703 $ 3,118 Net income (loss) - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,015 (477 ) 307 350 997 Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking 2,522 528 (37 ) (109 ) (438 ) Total net income $ 5,806 $ 3,264 $ 3,104 $ 2,944 $ 3,677 Net income attributable to the Company - Core Banking $ 2,269 $ 3,213 $ 2,834 $ 2,703 $ 3,118 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2) 444 (208 ) 134 150 426 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking 2,522 528 (37 ) (109 ) (438 ) Total net income attributable to the Company $ 5,235 $ 3,533 $ 2,931 $ 2,744 $ 3,106 Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.97 $ 1.39 $ 1.24 $ 1.18 $ 1.37 Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.19 (0.09 ) 0.06 0.07 0.19 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking 1.08 0.23 (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.19 ) Total net income per share, basic $ 2.24 $ 1.53 $ 1.28 $ 1.20 $ 1.37 Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.96 $ 1.37 $ 1.20 $ 1.14 $ 1.31 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.19 (0.09 ) 0.06 0.06 0.18 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking 1.06 0.22 (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.18 ) Total net income per share, diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.50 $ 1.24 $ 1.15 $ 1.31 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (UNAUDITED): Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 22,310 $ 9,133 $ 12,943 $ 12,109 $ 17,631 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 2,085 $ 977 $ 1,203 $ 1,246 $ 2,025 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.35 % 10.70 % 9.29 % 10.29 % 11.49 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (1) $ 1,515 $ 521 $ 964 $ 907 $ 1,557 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 6.79 % 5.70 % 7.45 % 7.49 % 8.83 % (1) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 38,332 $ 36,317 $ 30,271 $ 26,716 $ 30,967 Loans 859,525 802,652 763,637 745,078 723,427 Investment securities 163,185 161,170 156,570 157,834 163,610 Agency mortgage-backed securities 21,993 24,682 29,133 37,393 42,624 FRB and FHLB stock 12,505 10,196 10,171 9,621 9,621 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,095,540 $ 1,035,017 $ 989,782 $ 976,642 $ 970,249 Interest income (tax equlivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 205 $ 221 $ 153 $ 138 $ 112 Loans 10,924 10,227 9,828 9,349 8,885 Investment securities 1,877 1,819 1,783 1,822 2,123 Agency mortgage-backed securities 152 179 193 274 297 FRB and FHLB stock 196 142 121 119 107 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 13,354 $ 12,588 $ 12,078 $ 11,702 $ 11,524 Weighted average yield (tax equlivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2.14 % 2.43 % 2.02 % 2.07 % 1.45 % Loans 5.08 % 5.10 % 5.15 % 5.02 % 4.91 % Investment securities 4.60 % 4.51 % 4.56 % 4.62 % 5.19 % Agency mortgage-backed securities 2.76 % 2.90 % 2.65 % 2.93 % 2.79 % FRB and FHLB stock 6.27 % 5.57 % 4.76 % 4.95 % 4.45 % Total interest-earning assets 4.88 % 4.86 % 4.88 % 4.79 % 4.75 % Interest-bearing liabilities Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits $ 684,736 $ 693,127 $ 651,060 $ 664,526 $ 653,119 Repurchase agreements 1,354 1,353 1,352 1,351 1,350 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 178,707 114,044 104,999 99,614 111,036 Other borrowings 19,701 19,684 19,667 2,352 - Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 884,498 $ 828,208 $ 777,078 $ 767,843 $ 765,505 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,548 $ 1,607 $ 1,424 $ 1,388 $ 1,222 Repurchase agreements 1 1 1 1 1 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 898 520 478 420 476 Other borrowings 319 318 322 33 - Total interest expense $ 2,766 $ 2,446 $ 2,225 $ 1,842 $ 1,699 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.75 % Repurchase agreements 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 2.01 % 1.82 % 1.82 % 1.69 % 1.71 % Other borrowings 6.48 % 6.46 % 6.55 % 5.61 % 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.15 % 0.96 % 0.89 % Interest rate spread (tax equlivalent basis, annualized) 3.63 % 3.68 % 3.73 % 3.83 % 3.86 % Net interest margin (tax equlivalent basis, annualized) 3.87 % 3.92 % 3.98 % 4.04 % 4.05 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.