Title Junction Launches New Website

Title Junction

FORT MYERS, FLA., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title Junction is excited to announce the launch of their redesigned website. Not only does it have a new look, but they’ve added exciting new features to enhance the online experience of their clients.

As a leading provider of title and closing services in Florida, Title Junction’s priority is to give their clients the real estate / closing relationship they deserve. Their new website reflects this commitment by providing clients with easy navigation and more options to get their questions answered.

Their new FAQ Page provides visitors with answers to some of the more frequently asked questions about title insurance and the closing process, and they’ve implemented a new interactive feature, which they’ve dubbed ‘Jenbot.’ When visitors click on the chat icon, Jenbot will be happy to chat with them and answer general questions, while passing on some of the more challenging inquiries to a team member at Title Junction’s office.

Title Junction has completely revamped their Video Library, which now boasts categories and a grid layout that makes it easier for visitors to find and view helpful videos about a variety of real estate topics ranging from how to choose a mortgage lender to house-hunting tips.

Their new Outreach Page provides visitors with a chance to better understand Title Junction’s values, and it introduces the organizations they’ve partnered with to enrich their local community.

Additionally, they’ve added an accessibility widget that allows visitors with disabilities to navigate their website, granting access to a variety of tools to change text size, color contrast, and even have the page read aloud, among other features.

You can check out their new website at www.title-junction.com.



