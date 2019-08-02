Explosive Tech Growth in Austin Precipitates Work Travel

The best in corporate housing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year saw tech giant Apple announce their plans to build a $1 billion corporate campus, which is slated to open in 2021 in Austin, TX. They have recently announced their intentions to lease even more space in Austin for a new facility which will be less than a mile from the first.

This vote of confidence from Apple in the already bustling Austin tech bubble will undoubtedly promote the influx of other companies big and small to build satellite campuses in Austin. If that was not enough, Google has also leased out all 35 floors of a new downtown Austin office which is still under construction.

Marketwatch author and MIT lecturer, Lou Shipley, discusses his doubts on Silicon Valley’s ability to hold tech jobs going forward in the future. This is mostly due to the exorbitant prices in Silicon Valley, many companies are seeking to build satellite campuses in popular tech centers such as Austin. These mass expansions will almost certainly fuel a greater occurrence of job relocations between campuses for C-suite professionals in the tech sector.

Corporate Comforts is a premier provider of corporate housing for professionals on the go. With many C-suite professionals being on the move, managing affairs between locations and ensuring operations go smoothly, a quality extended stay housing solution is a necessity.

We offer the finest turnkey solutions for workers who are looking for a more luxurious and spacious alternative to traditional hotels or apartments. Our extended stay apartments come fully furnished and all the necessary amenities are included, such as a full-service kitchen and associated appliances. Our furnishings also include high-speed wifi, large flat-screen televisions, as well as in-house washer/dryer. Our Austin location is situated in a prestigious Onion Creek gated community and offers quick and easy access to downtown Austin, South Congress District, and the airport.

If you have any inquiries you would like to make, please contact us at (800)-579-2550 or sales@corporatecomforts.com



