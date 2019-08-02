Angola, US strengthen military cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 2 - The Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto and a US military delegation met Friday in Luanda to discuss issues related to the strengthening of military cooperation in the fields of maritime protection and staff training.,

This information was released to journalists by the head of the United States military delegation, Brigadier General Brian Gibson, who has been in the country since Thursday for a four-day visit.

During the visit, Brian Gibson said that they will discuss with the Angolan entities the implementation of the CAPSTONE 20-1 program.

He also added that military training will be carried out in US military academies and in higher education establishments.

Brian Gibson said that combating maritime piracy deserves special attention. In this area, Angola and the United States have already signed several legal instruments.

Fight against transnational crime

In his turn, the Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto said Angola, as one of the United States' strategic partners in Africa, has adopted mechanisms for preventing and combating transnational crime, as well as Nigeria and South Africa.

These mechanisms, the minister said, are related to illegal immigration, terrorism, sea piracy, human trafficking, drug trafficking, all of which jeopardize national sovereignty in particular and States in general.

CAPSTONE Program

Angola, as one of the countries to be visited under the CAPSTONE class 20-1 program, hopes to achieve results that could benefit both countries.

CAPSTONE is a study program that aims to prepare newly selected general of the armed forces for joint inter-institutional, intergovernmental and multinational responsibilities.

The program also aims to facilitate interaction between senior US and host country civil and military officials as part of discussions on national, regional and international security issues.

