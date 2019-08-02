Blue Door Communications Announces Acquisition of PunchxPepper Digital Marketing Agency

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Door Communications (“Blue Door”) is proud to announce that it has successfully acquired Toronto-based digital marketing agency, PunchxPepper (“PxP”) effective immediately.



Headquartered in Toronto, Blue Door is a full-service public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in the hospitality sector.



As part of the acquisition, Blue D oor will gain PxP’s employees including experts in digital and strategic planning. Additionally, all consumer-packaged goods and hospitality clients will be joining Blue Door’s expanding client roster which includes Assembly Chef’s Hall, Tequila Tromba, Lost Craft, Vieni Estates Honeycomb Hospitality, Virtuous Pie, PM Entertainment, Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, The Good Son, The Thompson Hotel, The Kimpton, The Annex, and Toronto’s first legal retail cannabis store, The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.

“We have always admired the digital advertising and content creation work that Brody and his team created at PxP," said Blue Door CEO, Laura Silver. "I have no doubt that our combined expertise in this space will add significant value to our clients and strategic partners.”

CEO of PxP, Brody Major, will join the agency as Director of Digital Marketing leading a team of digital coordinators, managers, photographers and graphic designers. Major will also spearhead its business development arm.

“Blue Door has grown exponentially year-over-year and I have always been impressed with their internal structure and ability to offer the full slate of services — media relations, crisis communications, digital ad planning, social media management and graphic design — all custom built for the hospitality industry,” said Major. “Our compatibility across multiple facets including culture and core values was also a driving force for this acquisition.”

The expanded capacity of in-house experts is timely for Blue Door as it integrates new major accounts including Longo’s Brothers Fruit Market which successfully opened their 34th store earlier this week. The agency is also undergoing an extensive recruitment campaign as it expands into new verticals of technology, real estate and fashion. Blue Door has already made inroads into the healthcare sector and is currently the Agency of Record for Spectrum Health Care , a leading provider of innovative home health care services.



“Growth by acquisition is a core strategy for our agency and we are incredibly proud to welcome Brody and his team to Blue Door today” said Silver.

About Blue Door

Blue Door Communications is a Toronto-based full-service public relations and digital marketing agency with a focus on the hospitality sector. Blue Door offers the full spectrum of public relations, digital marketing, advertising and content creation. As one of the only agencies dedicated to this niche market, Blue Door has separated itself in a highly competitive industry and has captured the attention of Toronto’s top restaurants, bars, hotels and alcohol brands. The agency was incorporated in 2017 and is nominated for 2019 Best PR Agency and 2018 Notable’s Best New Agency of the Year

Visit Blue Door Communications at: www.bluedoor.agency or follow us @bluedoor.agency

For Further Information: Delia Loveless, Public Relations delia@bluedoor.agency



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.