Dog Days of Summer

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is August, hot and sizzling in the northeast. So, what do those of us taking care of the elderly need to do to assure they are safe in their homes? With temperatures reaching 90 degrees with a heat index of 105, it is imperative that someone is checking with them daily.

Our internal thermometer tends to not work as well as we get older. You may be roasting, someone who is 80 may feel very cold, however, their body is really very hot. This can be very dangerous in the summer heat waves that we experience. They need to have adequate hydration, that can be in the form of non-caffeinated beverages, fruits, vegetables, and of course water. Sweeten the water by adding some strawberries, cucumbers, or a combination of peaches and basil. Make sure they are in air-conditioning that is set to at least at 78 degrees. They will feel comfortable and hopefully not feel like they are freezing.

Concerns around those with Alzheimer’s and dementia are very common during this time of year. Because they do tend to double up on clothing, wear sweaters and not want the air-conditioning on, they end up overheating. They want some control in their life so controlling the thermostat gives them that sense. There are boxes you can place over the thermostat to keep it from being tampered with or automatic ones that can be monitored through a computer. If it is a wall unit, you may have to figure out a way to hide it or put a different type of unit in to keep them cool during the day.

Bottom line is check in on the seniors that you do know. Make sure they are cool and hydrated so they can have a happy summer. Winter will be here before you know it!

About Comfort Keepers Greater Hartford, CT:

Providing best-in-class home health care for seniors and the elderly is a true passion of ours, and is a reputation we strive to maintain on a daily basis. Our experienced Comfort Keepers CT senior home care team is dedicated to building real relationships because you deserve high-quality care from people that care about you. Whether you are interested in assisted living, we have the ability to customize our services to match your exact needs.

Our Comfort Keepers CT senior home care mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of quality of life that is achievable. We shall treat each of our clients with the respect and dignity they deserve, as though we were caring for a member of our own family.

The special caregivers who deliver our unique brand of senior home care (We call them Comfort Keepers®.) are carefully selected, screened, and trained to provide professional, compassionate care.



