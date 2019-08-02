Cuando Cubango's new governor presented

Menongue, ANGOLA, August 2 - The new governor of Cuando Cubango province, Julio Bessa, was presented this Friday, to the local society. ,

During the presentation ceremony led by the Minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, the governor, who replaces Pedro Mutindi, said that in his portfolio there are projects aimed at turning Cuando Cubango into a tourist center, taking advantage of the potentials of the Okavango Basin.

In his turn, Pedro Mutindi, outgoing governor, regretted the critical moment of the province, as a result of the drought, encouraging the successor to continue efforts to find solutions to eliminate the effects of the phenomenon.

Economist Júlio Bessa, who is also a career accountant, has held the post of Minister of Finance, and deputy governor of Luanda province.

