Malta Head of State praises reforms in Angola

Rome, ANGOLA, August 2 - The President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, saluted last Wednesday in La Valletta the ongoing political and economic reforms in Angola that "give confidence to foreign investors.",

The Maltese statesman was speaking at the farewell ceremony of the Angolan ambassador to the Republic of Malta, Florencio de Almeida, at the end of two terms in that European country, as a non-resident representative.

George Vella said he was following the political process in Angola and welcomed the country's “good relationship” with the European Union.

The Angolan diplomat also said good-bye to the Speaker of the Maltese House of Representatives - unicameral parliament (La Kamra tad-Deputati), Angelo Farrugia, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, Carmelo Abela.

At the meeting, the head of Maltese diplomacy requested Angolan support for Malta's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (biennium 2023-2024) and as Judge of the International Court of the Law of the Sea (2020-2029) , in the June 2022 and June 2020 elections, respectively.

Maltese Judge David Joseph Attard, currently Vice President of the International Court of the Law of the Sea, ends his term next year.

Malta also called for Angolan support for the nomination for category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, whose elections will take place between November and December this year.

It was also expressed the wish to hold a meeting between the heads of diplomacy of the two countries next September, oin the sideline of the general debate of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York, United States of America.

In perspective is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between both States, as a legal instrument aimed at the promotion of permanent political dialogue, for the enhancement of friendship and cooperation relations.

In Malta, Florencio de Almeida, appointed ambassador to Brazil, completed the farewell proceedings with the institutions in which he represented the Angolan state. He did so in Italy in San Marino and with the three UN agencies based in Rome (FAO, IFAD and WFP).

He will be replaced by Maria de Fátima Jardim, who will become Angola's 10th ambassador to Italy.

