Global $157Bn+ Automotive Lightweight Material Market Outlook (2019-2027)

The automotive lightweight material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period and is projected to reach USD 157.7 billion by 2027.



Some of the key manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive lightweight material market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg).

Stringent emission and fuel economy regulations will drive the automotive lightweight material market

The increasing demand for lightweight materials is driven by the rising usage of electric vehicles and stringent emission norms & fuel economy regulations. Several OEMs have set targets for CO2 reduction in the coming years.

Instrument panel is the fastest growing market, by component

The instrument panel is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive lightweight material market. With the increasing demand for lighter interior cabins from car buyers, OEMs plan to use lightweight materials in interior applications. Hence, OEMs are jointly working with component manufacturers and material providers to develop improved and lighter components.

As the interior cabin contributes significantly to the overall vehicle weight, the use of lightweight materials in the cabin can help in vehicle weight reduction. Hence, the instrument panel is projected to be the fastest growing market for automotive lightweight material.

Body in White is the largest segment of automotive lightweight material market, by application

Body in white is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive lightweight material market, by application. BIW comprises of three major partspassenger compartment, cross and side beams, and front and rear structureand contributes around 27-29% of the total vehicle's curb weight. Hence, it is the primary target for vehicle weight reduction by OEMs.

At present, HSS and aluminum are the major lightweight materials used in BIW for maximum weight reduction. Hence, BIW is projected to be the largest segment, by application.

North America is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive lightweight materials, followed by Asia Oceania

North America is expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive lightweight materials. The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAF) standards have compelled OEMs to enhance their vehicle lightweighting efforts. The domestic demand for passenger cars has increased due to low gas prices and low interest rates. The demand for light trucks and vans has also witnessed rapid growth in the region.

Asia Oceania, on the other hand, has seen increased usage of HSS and Aluminum, especially in the low and mid-segment vehicles. China is the fastest growing market for automotive lightweight materials in the Asia Oceania region. Factors such as low production cost, abundant availability of metals, and safety norms have driven market growth in the region. The sale of automotive lightweight materials is projected to increase in different regions during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Stringent Emission & Fuel Economy Regulations

Growing Government Initiatives for Weight Reduction

Restraints

High Material Cost

High Process Cost

Price Sensitive Nature of Developing Regions

Opportunities

Upward Trend of Vehicle Electrification

Future Potential Market in Asia Oceania

Challenges

Maintenance of Lightweight Material

Industry Trends & Targets

Light Duty Vehicles Impact the Lightweight Material Industry

Technological Routes for the Application of Lightweight Materials: US

Companies Profiled



AK Steel Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

Aleris Corporation

Arcelormittal

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Covestro AG

DowDuPont

Lanxess

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Novelis Inc.

Owens Corning

Posco

SGL Carbon

Stratasys Ltd.

Tata Steel

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toray Industries Inc.

U.S. Magnesium LLC

WHB Brasil

