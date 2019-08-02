KMWorld Names ProcessMaker a Top Trend-Setting BPM Product in 2019

The leading provider of knowledge management news debuts its Trend-Setting Products list, with ProcessMaker at the top.

Durham, NC, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KMWorld Magazine, a content, document, and knowledge management-focused publication, has recently announced ProcessMaker as a Top Trend-Setting Product of 2019 in the Business Process Management category. For nearly 20 years, ProcessMaker has been a provider of business process management (BPM) and workflow solutions for the enterprise. The company’s flagship low-code workflow platform offers an intuitive experience to easily design solutions to complex workflows.

By implementing ProcessMaker’s deeply customizable workflow solutions, an enterprise can enhance operational health, instill company organization, increase staff productivity, and encourage cross-collaboration among stakeholders. This ultimately results in increased company revenue due to better back office operations, delivering omnipresent customer experiences, and leveraging new technologies to cut down on mundane, repetitive tasks.



ProcessMaker has won numerous accolades for the results the BPM platform brings to its customers. The company was recently named an “Enterprise Leader in BPM” by software review website G2 Crowd. This year is one of collaboration for ProcessMaker, as the company has just secured its eighth new strategic partnership for 2019. KMWorld, with its worldwide community of experts and professional network, is a significant step forward in reaffirming the corporation’s authority in the BPM industry.



KMWorld is a leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge, content, and documentation management industries. Its magazine, KMWorld Magazine, has over 11,000 print subscribers. The publication is well-known for covering knowledge-based best practices, tools, and news, specializing in extensive reading offerings such as its White Paper series and the KMWorld Buyer’s Guide.

ProcessMaker is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The company specializes primarily in developing and marketing enterprise Business Process Management (BPM) software. The company also provides customer support, training, and professional services to larger enterprise customers that require highly customized solutions. The company’s flagship low-code BPM product is known for its ease of use and ability for deep customization.



KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets. Its conference is one of the largest conferences for industry professionals in knowledge management. KMWorld Magazine, a subsidiary, is dedicated to reporting news, trends, and case studies in knowledge, content, and documentation management.



