Elemica Receives Major Investment from Eurazeo

Partnership Will Accelerate Elemica’s Expansion Strategy into New Markets

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa. and PARIS, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud based Digital Supply Network for the global Process Industries, announces its acquisition by Eurazeo, a leading global investment company listed in France. This new partnership with Eurazeo will support Elemica’s continued global growth and product line development, allowing the company to extend into new industry verticals with its expanding software product portfolio.



“Elemica is the leading provider of digital transformation solutions for the Process Manufacturers. This major new investment from Eurazeo will support our strategy of continuing to expand our reach into adjacent markets segments, while also allowing the company to broaden its product portfolio,” said Rich Katz, President of Elemica. “We will continue to invest in next-generation technologies, as we have seen how this focus ultimately benefits our clients, allowing them to quickly realize improvements to their bottom line results as they deploy our game changing solutions.”

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Elemica, which will join Eurazeo Capital’s U.S. investment portfolio alongside Trader Interactive and WorldStrides,” said Marc Frappier, Managing Partner of Eurazeo Capital. “Elemica is a key technology provider, operating at the heart of the global Process Industries supply chain. The company has meaningful growth potential and aligns in all respects with Eurazeo’s investment strategy. We are convinced that with our support, expertise and international network, Elemica will accelerate its development in new industries, geographies and product offerings.”

John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica added, “With Eurazeo’s partnership, we will be able to globally develop Elemica’s nearly 20-year vision of connecting the world’s leading process manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and customers. Our transatlantic operations and global ambitions make Elemica and Eurazeo very complementary partners and we look forward to executing on our growth strategy together.”

Elemica has developed a broad set of cloud based solutions that connect, automate, anticipate, and digitally transform global supply chains. The company's products drive lasting operational excellence in their clients' world wide operations, while also giving them a competitive edge. Elemica's patented digital network connects process manufacturing enterprises with their supply chain trading partners. The company has a wide portfolio of cloud based supply chain solutions which support the critical business processes that global enterprises use every day. These business processes involve the activities around the products clients are buying, selling, moving, complying, and tracking throughout their global supply chains.

Elemica is currently a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. Thoma Bravo acquired the company in 2016 from Elemica’s founding investors. Elemica was advised in this transaction by Aeris Partners of Boston, and also Kirkland & Ellis LLP who served as legal advisor. Eurazeo Capital is expected to complete it's acquisition of Elemica during the third quarter.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for the process manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17.7 billion in assets under management, including nearly €11.6 billion from third parties, invested in nearly 400 companies. With its considerable Private Equity, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

