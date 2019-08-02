FTTx Markets in Middle East & Africa 2018-2023 (Dataset & Report) with Breakdown of Superfast Broadband Subscribers in the Region by Country & Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FTTx Markets in Middle East & Africa - Dataset & Report - Markets as at December 2018 - Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study proposes an overview of the evolution of FTTx technologies at December 2018 in major countries in the Middle East & Africa regions.



In order to provide a consolidated and complete overview, the study is structured in two parts:

A dataset covering the main access indicators for 16 Middle East & Africa countries by semester

A status report summarizing the main strategic activities of the industry in the region and the main trends identified by December 2018

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology

1.1. List of indicators by country

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Sources



2. FTTx overview in MEA

2.1. A region adopting FTTx solutions chiefly through full fibre architectures

2.2. MEA and the fibre transition

2.3. FTTH/B subscribers in MEA

2.4. FTTH/B homes passed in the MEA region

2.5. FTTH/B take-up rate

2.6. 2.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technologies and architecture

2.7. Forecasts up to 2023 for MEA



3. Conclusion



List of Tables & Figures



1. Methodology

Middle East and African FTTx markets, as at December 2018

2. FTTx Overview in America

Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers in the MEA region by country and technology, December 2018

Country rankings in terms of superfast broadband subscribers (in millions) in the MEA region, December 2018

FTTx additional subscribers and homes passed in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Israel, from December 2017 to December 2018

FTTH/B subscribers and breakdown of FTTx access technologies in the four main MEA fibre markets, December 2018

Progression in MEA countries in terms of FTTH/B homes passed

Four fastest growing FTTH/B markets in the MEA region

Main MEA countries with an FTTH/B take-up* rate of more than 30%, as of December 2018

FTTH/B subscribers and homes passed forecasts in MEA (million), 2018-2023

