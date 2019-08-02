SupplyCore Named a Military Friendly® Employer

The designation recognizes an organization’s dedication to providing opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, IL, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 1, 2019, VIQTORY announced SupplyCore as a 2020 Military Friendly® Employer, one of 290 companies to make the list. The Military Friendly Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

The Military Friendly Employers list provides a comprehensive guide of the finest choices for employment opportunities for veterans and their families. The prestigious designation is determined by the use of both public and government data sources as well as responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.



“At SupplyCore, we recognize the value and skills that veterans bring to an organization,” said Provenzano. “Many of our associates are veterans, and we are a stronger company because of it. We are proud to be recognized by VIQTORY as a 2020 Military Friendly Employer.”



SupplyCore is dedicated to honoring the nation’s military and helping its veterans, and does so through a variety of community service initiatives as well as by supporting local and national veteran’s organizations.



The complete list of award recipients can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com/employers. To learn more about Military Friendly, visit www.militaryfriendly.com.





About SupplyCore Inc.



Founded in 1987, SupplyCore Inc. is a supply chain and technology integrator and small business federal defense contractor providing key support to the U.S. military and its allies. With market segments in Base Operations Supply and domestic and international Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and crisis. Core competencies include global supply chain management and performance-based logistics executed in a variety of environments. A member of the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame, SupplyCore was named in 2018—for the third consecutive year—to the Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in America. SupplyCore also includes MPOWR®, its software and innovation division. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.





About Military Friendly® Employers:

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating organizations. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm (EY) and an advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly® Employers list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools and employers that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.



About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.







