MENA Mobile Services, Forecast to 2024 - Mobile Handset Revenue Remains the Key Driver of Mobile Revenue Growth, Supported by Improving 4G Coverage and the Introduction of 5G Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Services in the Middle East and North Africa: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile handset revenue remains the key driver of mobile revenue growth in the region, supported by improving 4G coverage and the introduction of 5G services.

This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile communication services the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It includes worldwide context and commentary on six key countries: Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for the MENA region and for six key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for six key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, highlighting similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators

Data Coverage

Mobile connections

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Mobile revenue

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Worldwide Trends



Mobile data will remain the key driver of telecoms mobile retail revenue growth

3. Regional Trends



The fast adoption of mobile data services will help telecoms operators to maintain service revenue growth

Mobile services will account for most of the telecoms revenue in the region, driven by the growing demand for data and the fast migration from 3G to 4G

Population service penetration will remain flat because most of the mature markets have reached saturation point

Kuwait: mobile revenue growth will be limited by market saturation and the declining prices of data packages

Oman: a new mobile entrant will increase competition in the mobile market

Qatar: operators in the country aim to lead in 5G coverage in the region and will focus on the quality of service for data users

Saudi Arabia: mobile service revenue will be boosted by the launch of 5G technology and the adoption of service-based tariffs

UAE: mobile data revenue and the recent launch of 5G will help operators to grow their mobile revenue in the next 5 years

List of Figures

Figure 1: Telecoms and pay-TV retail revenue, by type, and total service revenue, Middle East and North Africa, 2014-2024

Figure 2: Mobile service revenue by location, Middle East and North Africa and worldwide, 2014-2024

Figure 3: Telecoms retail revenue by mobile service type, and mobile ARPU, Middle East and North Africa, 2014-2024

Figure 4: Telecoms retail revenue and growth rate by service type, Middle East and North Africa, 2014-2024

Figure 5: Mobile connections by type, Middle East and North Africa (million), 2014-2024

Figure 6: Mobile connections by generation, Middle East and North Africa (million), 2014-2024

Figure 7: Mobile ARPU by type, Middle East and North Africa (USD per month), 2014-2024

Figure 8: Contract share of mobile connections (excluding IoT), Middle East and North Africa, 2014-2024

Figure 9: Mobile data traffic per connection, Middle East and North Africa (MB per month), 2014-2024

Figure 10: Mobile penetration by country, Middle East and North Africa, 2014-2024

Figure 11: Mobile ARPU, Kuwait (KWD per month), 2014-2024

Figure 12: Mobile connections by type, Kuwait (million), 2014-2024

Figure 13: Mobile ARPU, Oman (OMR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 14: Mobile connections by type, Oman (million), 2014-2024

Figure 15: Mobile ARPU, Qatar (QAR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 16: Mobile connections by type, Qatar (million), 2014-2024

Figure 17: Mobile ARPU, Saudi Arabia (SAR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 18: Mobile connections by type, Saudi Arabia (million), 2014-2024

Figure 19: Mobile ARPU, UAE (AED per month), 2014-2024

Figure 20: Mobile connections by type, UAE (million), 2014-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m53x64

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.