MENA Mobile Services, Forecast to 2024 - Mobile Handset Revenue Remains the Key Driver of Mobile Revenue Growth, Supported by Improving 4G Coverage and the Introduction of 5G Services
Mobile handset revenue remains the key driver of mobile revenue growth in the region, supported by improving 4G coverage and the introduction of 5G services.
This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile communication services the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It includes worldwide context and commentary on six key countries: Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for the MENA region and for six key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for six key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, highlighting similarities and differences between countries
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators
Data Coverage
Mobile connections
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone, non-smartphone
Mobile revenue
- Service, retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
Voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Worldwide Trends
- Mobile data will remain the key driver of telecoms mobile retail revenue growth
3. Regional Trends
- The fast adoption of mobile data services will help telecoms operators to maintain service revenue growth
- Mobile services will account for most of the telecoms revenue in the region, driven by the growing demand for data and the fast migration from 3G to 4G
- Population service penetration will remain flat because most of the mature markets have reached saturation point
- Kuwait: mobile revenue growth will be limited by market saturation and the declining prices of data packages
- Oman: a new mobile entrant will increase competition in the mobile market
- Qatar: operators in the country aim to lead in 5G coverage in the region and will focus on the quality of service for data users
- Saudi Arabia: mobile service revenue will be boosted by the launch of 5G technology and the adoption of service-based tariffs
- UAE: mobile data revenue and the recent launch of 5G will help operators to grow their mobile revenue in the next 5 years
