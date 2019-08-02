World Cancer Registry Software Market Report (2016-2027): Leading Players are Onco, Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, McKesson, Elekta, C/Net Solutions, and Electronic Registry Systems

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cancer Registry Software Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include a growing number of accountable care organizations, increasing possibilities to monitor the evolution of survival for patients and rising accessibility of cloud-based software to the users.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Number of Accountable Care Organizations

3.1.2 Increasing Possibilities to Monitor the Evolution of Survival for Patients

3.1.3 Rising Accessibility of Cloud-Based Software to the Users

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Cancer Registry Software Market, By Deployment Model

4.1 Cloud-Based Models

4.2 On-Premise Models



5 Cancer Registry Software Market, By Database Type

5.1 Commercial Databases

5.2 Public Databases



6 Cancer Registry Software Market, By Type

6.1 Standalone Software

6.2 Integrated Software



7 Cancer Registry Software Market, By Functionality

7.1 Patient Care Management

7.2 Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations

7.3 Product Outcome Evaluation

7.4 Medical Research & Clinical Studies



8 Cancer Registry Software Market, By End User

8.1 Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators

8.2 Hospitals & Medical Practices

8.3 Private Payers

8.4 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

8.5 Research Centers

8.6 Other End Users



9 Cancer Registry Software Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Onco Inc.

11.2 Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

11.3 McKesson Corporation

11.4 Elekta AB (PUB)

11.5 C/Net Solutions

11.6 Electronic Registry Systems Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjnfcm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

