The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RMED, TEVA, RBGLY and EGBN

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Ra Medical Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS: RBGLY)

Class Period: On behalf of all purchasers of Reckitt American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from July 28, 2014 through April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) defendants had engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate the sales of Suboxone Film by more than $3 billion by falsely touting the drug’s purportedly superior efficacy and safety as compared to tablets; (b) contrary to defendants’ public statements, the FDA and internal Company documents had concluded that Suboxone Film posed a potentially greater risk of abuse and child endangerment than other available treatments; (c) defendants had fabricated a safety scare involving Suboxone Tablets in order to unlawfully delay and prevent generic competition; (d) defendants had engaged in a massive marketing campaign that had misrepresented the purported benefits of Suboxone Film as compared to Suboxone Tablets to doctors, healthcare providers, government regulators and investors; (e) defendants had encouraged Suboxone sales through medical providers that they knew were overprescribing the drug, facilitating the drug’s abuse and/or prescribing it in a careless and clinically unwarranted manner, often to hundreds of individuals at a time; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Reckitt’s revenues, net income an d earnings were artificially inflated and the product of illicit business practices; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, Reckitt and Reckitt Pharma were exposed to extraordinary undisclosed legal and reputational risks that could result in billions of dollars in fines, lost business and legal judgments or other monetary penalties.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 to July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

During the class period, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

