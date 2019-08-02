Ecomed Solutions Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Its Novel Blood Management Device, HEMAsavR™

/EIN News/ -- MUNDELEIN, Ill., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecomed Solutions , the developer and manufacturer of innovative healthcare solutions, announced its HEMAsavR ™ has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. , the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The contract was based on a recommendation of HEMAsavR by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils.



HEMAsavR provides a new option for blood management teams to collect and transfer a patient’s own blood during and after surgical procedures helping health systems to reduce costly and complex donor blood transfusions. The HEMAsavR is a unique sterile collection and transfer device that does not require specialized resources for collection. This allows clinicians to economically collect more viable, sterile, anti-coagulated blood for evaluation for cell salvage processing and return to the patient, resulting in improved health outcomes.

“We’re pleased to bring this new technology at an enhanced savings to Vizient’s membership in an effort to conserve blood,” said David Yurek, CEO of Ecomed Solutions. “Never has a blood capture and transfer device been so easy to use. I’m confident that HEMAsavR will bring significant value to healthcare systems interested in reducing dependency on donor blood. It’s a win-win proposition for both the patient and hospital.”

“Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique and cumulative benefit over other products available on the market today. Our member council determined this technology met the criteria to be recognized with the Innovative Technology designation. Congratulations to Ecomed Solutions on receiving this status,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program , Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Visit HEMAsavR for more information. Download a brochure . View a product demo .

About Ecomed Solutions

Ecomed Solutions, headquartered in Mundelein, Illinois, provides innovative, cost effective products and solutions to improve patient care and outcomes. Other products in the Ecomed portfolio include Sureglide , a modern Cesarean Delivery Safety Scalpel, and a range of infusion systems. For more information, visit www.ecomed-solutions.com or www.hemasavr.info .

Contact:

BlueRun PR

Carolyn Adams

carolyn@bluerunpr.com

847.867.3005



