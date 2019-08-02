SPILT Release Sickly Fit EP on Jacaranda Records

SPILT: Live @ Glasgow Priory (c) Jacaranda Records

SPILT unleash Immersive Audio EP - Sickly Fit - to kick off a ferocious release schedule

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPILT have released their first Immersive Audio EP - Sickly Fit - ahead of a frenetic summer for the Liverpool-based three-piece.The six-track release, led by a new Binaural mix of the cult hit Acid Baby, offers listeners a different kind of musical experience, with the band collaborating with Jacaranda Records ’ immersive audio team to rework several of their previous tracks.“We signed SPILT to the Label earlier in the year… they have so much material it’s scary, they have been bursting at the seams to get started - it’s been hard trying to hold them back! But it's now time to unleash them on the World - as we can’t keep ‘em from what they are about to do, the time is right, we think the World is in about the right state to take it all in” said Jacaranda Records Capomaestro Ray Mia.“Immersive Audio is about to explode, we’re extremely proud this is our first official release. Not only do the boys have a raw, very real, uncompromising sound that underlines what we’re trying to do as a Record Label, but they’ve taken the tech by the horns and pounded it into something unmistakably SPILT. It's not for the faint of heart. It's intense.”Released on Spotify, iTunes and all major streaming services today by Immersive-first Label Jacaranda Records, the binaural tracks provide anyone using a set of standard headphones a three-dimensional audio experience like no other - and a richer stereo experience for anyone who doesn’t.Utilising previously unheard recordings and completely remixed for a unique Immersive Audio experience, the six-track Binaural EP - supervised by Immersive Producer mrmmr and immersively mixed by James Kershaw - offers a bigger, better, more explosive rendition of SPILT’s early works, reimagined for the band’s new Label home.Performed by SPILT, written by Morgan Molyneux, Ronald Ayres & Josh Cunningham, and with stereo production, engineering & mixing by Jonathan Tringham, the EP spearheads a busy few months ahead for the band, with appearances at Future Yard Festival, an upcoming rave at a secret location in Liverpool and a raft of new Immersive Audio (sometimes known as Spatial Audio) material about to drop.Dave Crane of DC Management said: “SPILT are stepping up to a new level. They’ve taken what the label had to offer them and have used it to create something special. Wait until you see what’s coming …”TracklistingsFACEMELTER (Binaural Mix)ACID BABY (Binaural Mix)SALIVA (Binaural Mix)The Hungry Caterpillar (Binaural Mix)LALKA (Binaural Mix)CATNIP (Binaural Mix) [Listen Here] [Wear Headphones]SPILT are:Mo Molyneux (Vocals/guitar)Ron Ayres (Bass)Josh Cunningham (Drums)About Jacaranda RecordsJacaranda Records is a reimagined record label driven by immersive audio, with a street network of live music venues and record stores in the heart of liverpool - The UK's music city.Working with a wide international coalition of musicians, producers, managers and audio visual experts, the label provides a disruptive antidote to the traditional music industry ethos, forging new approaches to music creation, manufacture, promotion and distribution that leave control and revenues firmly in the hands of our artists.We provide developing and established artists with a range of creative, technical and monetization services while preserving their full mechanical, publishing and IP rights. Artist focused, forward-thinking and expert in deploying innovative technologies and techniques through every stage of the recording, release, distribution and commercialisation cycles, the label works with a diverse range of creatives and performers to maximise the impact and returns for their work, all the while re-imagining, re-inventing and re-defining what impact and return means.The latest evolution of the brand that launched The Beatles, Jacaranda Records is taking the soul of an organisation built on launching talent in a City where music is in its DNA, and forging a new path to support and build on the breadth of talent that walks its streets - all with an attitude and vision befitting its people and the global audiences who care about music.



