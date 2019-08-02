Automation Testing Markets to 2027: Segmented by Testing Type, Service, Technology, Endpoint Interface, Size, End-user, Geography, and Player
The Global Automation Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include agile development environment for quality assurance and testing, the advancement of technologies exploring opportunities in test automation, and increasing demand of automation testing for different endpoint interfaces.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Agile Development Environment for Quality Assurance & Testing
3.1.2 Advancement of Technologies Exploring Opportunities in Test Automation
3.1.3 Increasing Demand of Automation Testing for Different Endpoint Interfaces
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Automation Testing Market, By Testing Type
4.1 Non-Functional Testing
4.1.1 Usability Testing
4.1.2 Security Testing
4.1.3 Performance Testing
4.1.4 Compliance Testing
4.1.5 Compatibility Testing
4.1.6 Application Programming Interface Testing
4.2 Functional Testing
5 Automation Testing Market, By Service
5.1 Advisory and Consulting Services
5.2 Documentation and Training Services
5.3 Implementation Services
5.4 Managed Services
5.5 Planning and Development Services
5.6 Support and Maintenance Services
5.7 Others Services
5.7.1 Service Virtualization
5.7.2 Framework Services
5.7.3 Assessment Services
5.7.4 Return on Investment (ROI) Analysis Services
6 Automation Testing Market, By Technology
6.1 Big Data
6.2 Internet of things (IoT)
6.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
7 Automation Testing Market, By Endpoint Interface
7.1 Desktop
7.2 Mobile
7.3 Web
8 Automation Testing Market, By Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Automation Testing Market, By End User
9.1 Telecom and IT
9.2 Retail
9.3 Manufacturing
9.4 Logistics and Transportation
9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.6 Energy and Utilities
9.7 Defense and Aerospace
9.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.9 Automotive
9.10 Other End Users
10 Automation Testing Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Tricentis
12.2 Testplant
12.3 Testim.io
12.4 Smartbear
12.5 Sauce Labs
12.6 Ranorex
12.7 Qualitykiosk
12.8 Qasource
12.9 Microsoft
12.10 Micro Focus
12.11 Invensis Technologies
12.12 Infostretch
12.13 IBM
12.14 Cygnet Infotech
12.15 Codoid
12.16 Cigniti Technologies
12.17 Capgemini
12.18 CA Technologies
12.19 Applitools
12.20 Afour Technologies
