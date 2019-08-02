Automation Testing Markets to 2027: Segmented by Testing Type, Service, Technology, Endpoint Interface, Size, End-user, Geography, and Player

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automation Testing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automation Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include agile development environment for quality assurance and testing, the advancement of technologies exploring opportunities in test automation, and increasing demand of automation testing for different endpoint interfaces.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Agile Development Environment for Quality Assurance & Testing

3.1.2 Advancement of Technologies Exploring Opportunities in Test Automation

3.1.3 Increasing Demand of Automation Testing for Different Endpoint Interfaces

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Automation Testing Market, By Testing Type

4.1 Non-Functional Testing

4.1.1 Usability Testing

4.1.2 Security Testing

4.1.3 Performance Testing

4.1.4 Compliance Testing

4.1.5 Compatibility Testing

4.1.6 Application Programming Interface Testing

4.2 Functional Testing



5 Automation Testing Market, By Service

5.1 Advisory and Consulting Services

5.2 Documentation and Training Services

5.3 Implementation Services

5.4 Managed Services

5.5 Planning and Development Services

5.6 Support and Maintenance Services

5.7 Others Services

5.7.1 Service Virtualization

5.7.2 Framework Services

5.7.3 Assessment Services

5.7.4 Return on Investment (ROI) Analysis Services



6 Automation Testing Market, By Technology

6.1 Big Data

6.2 Internet of things (IoT)

6.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)



7 Automation Testing Market, By Endpoint Interface

7.1 Desktop

7.2 Mobile

7.3 Web



8 Automation Testing Market, By Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Automation Testing Market, By End User

9.1 Telecom and IT

9.2 Retail

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Logistics and Transportation

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.7 Defense and Aerospace

9.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.9 Automotive

9.10 Other End Users



10 Automation Testing Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Tricentis

12.2 Testplant

12.3 Testim.io

12.4 Smartbear

12.5 Sauce Labs

12.6 Ranorex

12.7 Qualitykiosk

12.8 Qasource

12.9 Microsoft

12.10 Micro Focus

12.11 Invensis Technologies

12.12 Infostretch

12.13 IBM

12.14 Cygnet Infotech

12.15 Codoid

12.16 Cigniti Technologies

12.17 Capgemini

12.18 CA Technologies

12.19 Applitools

12.20 Afour Technologies



