Kentico Software Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, N.H., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentico Software the leading provider of digital experience and content management solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management1 (WCM).



The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management is an annual research report that assesses vendors within the WCM market. The report includes the strengths and cautions of all vendors in the Magic Quadrant, the evaluation criteria for each vendors inclusion, and Gartner’s determination of each company’s ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, “The WCM industry continues to evolve according to the imperatives of customer experience, digital transformation and digital business. After over 20 years of development, this market is now mature and starting to enter the new, much broader era of digital experience management, as warranted by buyers’ demands”.

Companies and application leaders in charge of digital workplace applications can use the report to gain a broad view of the relative positions of the WCM market’s competitors and find the most suitable WCM vendor for their needs.

Kentico Software, providers of Kentico EMS - the all-in-one digital experience platform for web content management, digital marketing, and e-commerce and Kentico Cloud - the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS and content as a service platform, are listed in the 2019 report.

“Since 2004, we have always had one clear vision: to provide the best way to work with content. We believe our inclusion in this year’s Challengers quadrant demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing our products in line with our vision for the benefit of our network of more than 1,000 digital solution partners and the 30,000+ websites across 120 countries that are powered by Kentico,” said Petr Palas, CEO, Kentico Software.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, Irina Guseva, Mick MacComascaigh, 30 July 2019.

About Kentico

Kentico’s products include Kentico, the digital experience platform (DXP) for web content management, e-commerce, and online marketing, and Kentico Cloud, the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS and Content as a Service (CaaS) platform. Kentico allows you to manage contacts and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze results to create and manage customer experiences. Kentico Cloud is the API-first headless CMS that lets you manage content and deliver omnichannel experiences with powerful content collaboration. For more information, please visit www.kentico.com.

