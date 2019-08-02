Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: RK) (“Rockhaven” or the “Company”) announces a private placement to consist of the sale of the following securities:

(a) up to 7,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $840,000, each unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 60 months from closing; and,

(b) up to 18,000,000 structured flow-through units at a price of $0.17 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,060,000, each structured flow-through unit to consist of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to have the same terms as disclosed in (a) above.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used to finance further exploration at the Company’s Klaza Project, and for working capital purposes. This placement is subject to regulatory acceptance.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants, will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from closing. Finders’ fees may be paid on a portion of the funds raised.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza Project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza Project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com .

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T: (604) 687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







