Unum Therapeutics to Review Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: UMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing potentially curative cellular immunotherapies through its ACTR and BOXR platforms, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Unum management will also provide an update on the Company’s recent progress and upcoming milestones.



Participants may access the conference call by dialing 866-300-3411 (domestic) or 636-812-6658 (international) and refer to conference ID number 5658375. To join the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Unum Therapeutics website at https://investors.unumrx.com/ at least 10 minutes before the event begins.

A webcast replay will be available at the same location on the Unum Therapeutics website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing potentially curative T cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum’s novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), an autologous engineered T-cell therapy that combines the cell-killing ability of T cells and the tumor-targeting ability of co-administered antibodies to exert potent antitumor immune responses, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), designed to improve engineered T cells by incorporating a “bolt-on” transgene to overcome the solid tumor microenvironment. Unum has multiple programs in Phase 1 clinical testing, including ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL and used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer, and ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in r/r multiple myeloma. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, 212-362-1200

stephanie@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Lissette Steele, 202-930-4762

lsteele@vergescientific.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.