U.S. Reps. Estes, Marshall, Watkins, and Davids Saddle Up Together to Advance Anti-Horse Cruelty Legislation

Priscilla Presley and Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby Lobbying for the PAST Act on Capitol Hill in January of 2019 Priscilla Presley, U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Holly Gann, and Marty Irby on Capitol Hill Discussing the PAST Act Example of soring that enforcement of the Horse Protection Act would prevent

WITCHITA, KS, USA, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WITCHITA, KS – The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693, by a vote of 333 to 96 . Bipartisan U.S. Reps. Ron Estes, Roger Marshall, Steve Watkins, and Sharice Davids all voted in support of the measure. Estes, a member of the PAST Act’s leadership team, was joined by Marshall, Watkins, and Davids as cosponsors of the bill.U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is a longtime leader of the Senate companion bill, S. 1007, that mirrors the House passed legislation, but U.S. Senator Pat Roberts has yet to take a position on the issue.The PAST Act seeks to strengthen the Horse Protection Act and end the torturous, painful practice of soring Tennessee Walking, Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses. Soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses' front limbs by applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil or kerosene or inserting sharp objects into the horses' hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the "Big Lick,” has plagued the equine world for six decades.“As a cosponsor of the Prevent All Soring Tactics Act, I am pleased to see this bill have overwhelming bipartisan support in the U.S. House,” said Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS-04). “This overdue legislation will protect horses from the abusive and harmful practice of soring by improving enforcement, increasing penalties and banning incentives to continue horse soring. It’s past time the PAST Act becomes law.”“We applaud Rep. Ron Estes for his leadership, and the Kansas Congressional delegation for voting to pass the PAST Act to end this barbaric and indefensible practice that has marred the horse show world for decades,” said Marty Irby , executive director at Animal Wellness Action and past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. “The U.S. House’s overwhelming support of the bill is a powerful signal to the Senate that it should schedule a vote and end this cruelty to horses once and for all.”"I applaud Reps. Ron Estes, Steve Watkins, Roger Marshall, and Sharice Davids for their tremendous leadership and work to pass the PAST Act, and the full U.S. House for their tremendous support," said Animal Wellness Advocate Priscilla Presley. “I want to see the breed flourish and believe Elvis would want to see that as well. The Tennessee Walking Horse, in its sound and natural form is the most versatile, and greatest breed of horse on earth.”The bill had been blocked for years by a handful of well-placed lawmakers, but a new House rule now triggers consideration of any measure that attracts 290 or more cosponsors brought the issue to the floor. The PAST Act attracted 308 cosponsors and was led by U.S. Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-OR) and Ted Yoho (R-FL), co-chairs of the Congressional Veterinary Medicine Caucus, along with Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Ron Estes (R-KS), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Chris Collins (R-NY). The Senate companion bill is led by U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Mark Warner (D-VA) and has garnered 40 cosponsors.The PAST Act would ban the use of painful large stacked shoes and ankle chains and would also eliminate the existing system of self-regulation by the industry and toughen penalties for violators of the Horse Protection Act. It's supported by Animal Wellness Action, the American Horse Council, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, United States Equestrian Federation, National Sheriff’s Association, and Kansas Veterinary Medical Association.See what Members of Congress from across the nation have to say about the PAST Act by clicking here for our landing page.The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty.

Damage to 'Big Lick' horse from alleged pressure shoeing soring incident



