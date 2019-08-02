NETA Unveils New, More User-Friendly Website

/EIN News/ -- PORTAGE, Mich., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA’s newly unveiled website redesign gives electrical testing professionals even more user-friendly access to industry-leading products, ongoing education, and resources.



The new interface features a cleaner, fresher design that makes accessing NETA content easier than ever. Building on the wealth of information already on the website, the redesign involved updating and revisiting all existing content and where appropriate re-organizing it for even greater ease of access.

These new features are designed so industry professionals can get even more out of NETA’s online portal. NETA facilitates the exchange of ideas, helping to shape the future of the electrical power systems industry by involving electrical testing technicians, engineers, and managers from a cross-section of all industries reliant upon large power generation and distribution facilities.

As part of the new website, NETA is setting the stage for a new community platform called NETA Nation. This custom resource center will bring together all the relevant documents, forms, announcements, updates, and events that members need.

Using existing NETA online credentials, members will have access to resources specific to their area: accredited/technician representatives (AR/TR), Corporate Alliance Partners, Alliance partners, and so on. The first community to go live will be the AR/TR community.

“We’re really trying to create even more value for our users beyond the 8 AM-5 PM weekdays that we’re in the office,” says Kathleen Polzin, NETA marketing project manager. “With these resources available 24-7, it will make it even easier for us to support electrical testing professionals, wherever they are.”

Visit the new NETA website today at www.netaworld.org.

ABOUT NETA

NETA , the InterNational Electrical Testing Association , is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Kathleen Polzin

NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

kpolzin@netaworld.org



