Image Homes Receives 2019 Summit Awards for Best Product Design and Best Specialty Room

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Homes, Ltd received the prestigious Summit Award in the categories of Best Product Design, $1,500,000 - $2,000,000, and Best Specialty Room. The custom homebuilder has been honored with more than 40 Summit Awards since its founding including 10 for Best Product Design.

The Summit Awards, created in 1985 by the Greater San Antonio Home Builders Association, are presented to builder, remodeler, developer and associate members who have achieved excellence in the home building industry. For a complete list of 2019 award winners, visit https://www.sabuilders.com/summit-award-winners/.

Image Homes Ltd. has served north San Antonio as a leader in creating luxury, single family homes since 1988, and luxury custom office buildings since 2008.

About Image Homes

Roberto Kenigstein founded Image Homes in 1988 and has served primarily The Dominion residential community as a leader in creating award-winning, luxury single-family homes. The firm entered the commercial real estate market in 2008 with the construction of Shavano Commons Business Park and Dominion Place. Both residential and commercial projects have earned numerous awards and recognitions. For more information, visit www.image-homes-ltd.com and https://dominion.place.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.