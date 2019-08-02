Global Smart Glass Market by Technology, End-user Application, Region, and Country (2014-2024) with Insights Into the Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glass Market Value Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Glass Market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Global Smart Glass Market was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in the year 2018. Key factors for high demand of Smart Glass includes product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in automobile and construction sector boost the demand of smart glass market.



Global Smart Glass market has gained importance due to its inherent capability of thermal and acoustic insulation, energy conservation and aesthetic 3D designer proposition. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence and the overall strength of the economy.



Scope of the Report



Global Smart Glass Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Technology - Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic

Analysis by End-User Application - Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation

Competitive Landscape

Regional Smart Glass Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Prominent Companies

Country Analysis - Smart Glass Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Prominent Companies

Other Report Highlights

Market Share of Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Challenges

5.3 Market Trends



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share Of Leading Global Companies



7. Key Developments in Smart Glass Market



8. Global Smart Glass Market: An Analysis

8.1 Global Smart Glass Market Size: By Value (2014-2018)

8.2 Global Smart Glass Market Size: By Value (2019-2024)



9. Global Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis

9.1 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Technology

9.1.1 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Technology Market Share, Year (2018 & 2024F)

9.1.2 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Technology, By Value (2014-2024)

9.1.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Smart Glass Market - By Technology, By Value, Year 2024

9.2 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By End-Users Application

9.2.1 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By End-Users Application Market Share, Year (2018 & 2024F)

9.2.2 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By End-Users Application, By Value (2014-2024)

9.2.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Smart Glass Market - By End-Users Application, By Value, Year 2024



10. Global Economic & Industrial Statistics



11. Global Smart Glass Market: Regional Analysis

11.1 Global Smart Glass Market: By Regional Market Share(%), Year (2018 & 2024F)

11.2 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Smart Glass Market - By Region, By Value, Year 2024



12. Americas Smart Glass Market: An Analysis

12.1 Americas Smart Glass Market Size: By Value (2014-2024)

12.2 Americas Smart Glass Market: Prominent Companies



13. Americas Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis

13.1 Americas Smart Glass Market: By Technology, By Value (2014-2024)

13.2 Americas Smart Glass Market: By End-Users Application, By Value (2014-2024)



14. Americas Economic & Statistics Data



15. Americas Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis

15.1 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Smart Glass Market - By Country, By Value, Year 2024

15.2 Americas Smart Glass Market: By Country Market Share(%), Year (2018 & 2024F)



16. United States Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



17. Canada Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



18. Mexico Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



19. Brazil Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



20. Rest Of Americas Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



21. Europe Smart Glass Market: An Analysis



22. Europe Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis



23. Europe Economic & Statistics Data



24. Europe Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



25. Germany Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



26. France Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



27. United Kingdom Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



28. Russia Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



29. Rest Of Europe Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



30. Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: An Analysis



31. Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis



32. Asia Pacific Economic & Statistics Data



33. Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



34. China Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



35. Japan Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



36. India Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



37. Rest Of Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis



38. Rest Of World(Middle East & Africa) Smart Glass Market: An Analysis



39. Rest Of World(Middle East & Africa) Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis



40. Rest Of World(Middle East & Africa) Economic & Industrial Statistics



41. Company Profiles

41.1 Research Frontiers

41.1.1 Business Overview

41.1.2 Financial Overview: Fee Income & Annual Net Operating Income/Loss, Year 2014-2018

41.1.3 Annual R&D Expenses (USD Million), Year 2014-2018

41.2 Sage Electrochromic

41.3 Hitachi Chemicals

41.4 Gentex Corporation

41.5 AGC Inc.

41.6 Corning Inc.

41.7 Smartglass International

41.8 Polytronix Inc.

41.9 Pleotint, LLC

41.10 View Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uym1ad

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

