Global Smart Glass Market by Technology, End-user Application, Region, and Country (2014-2024) with Insights Into the Competitive Landscape
Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glass Market Value Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Glass Market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Global Smart Glass Market was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in the year 2018. Key factors for high demand of Smart Glass includes product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in automobile and construction sector boost the demand of smart glass market.
Global Smart Glass market has gained importance due to its inherent capability of thermal and acoustic insulation, energy conservation and aesthetic 3D designer proposition. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence and the overall strength of the economy.
Scope of the Report
Global Smart Glass Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Analysis by Technology - Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic
- Analysis by End-User Application - Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation
- Competitive Landscape
Regional Smart Glass Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Analysis by Technology - Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic
- Analysis by End-User Application - Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation
- Prominent Companies
Country Analysis - Smart Glass Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Analysis by Technology - Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic
- Analysis by End-User Application - Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation
- Prominent Companies
Other Report Highlights
- Market Share of Leading Companies
- Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Product Overview
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Challenges
5.3 Market Trends
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Product Benchmarking
6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
6.3 SWOT Analysis
6.4 Market Share Of Leading Global Companies
7. Key Developments in Smart Glass Market
8. Global Smart Glass Market: An Analysis
8.1 Global Smart Glass Market Size: By Value (2014-2018)
8.2 Global Smart Glass Market Size: By Value (2019-2024)
9. Global Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis
9.1 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Technology
9.1.1 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Technology Market Share, Year (2018 & 2024F)
9.1.2 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Technology, By Value (2014-2024)
9.1.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Smart Glass Market - By Technology, By Value, Year 2024
9.2 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By End-Users Application
9.2.1 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By End-Users Application Market Share, Year (2018 & 2024F)
9.2.2 Global Smart Glass Market Segment Analysis - By End-Users Application, By Value (2014-2024)
9.2.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Smart Glass Market - By End-Users Application, By Value, Year 2024
10. Global Economic & Industrial Statistics
11. Global Smart Glass Market: Regional Analysis
11.1 Global Smart Glass Market: By Regional Market Share(%), Year (2018 & 2024F)
11.2 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Smart Glass Market - By Region, By Value, Year 2024
12. Americas Smart Glass Market: An Analysis
12.1 Americas Smart Glass Market Size: By Value (2014-2024)
12.2 Americas Smart Glass Market: Prominent Companies
13. Americas Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis
13.1 Americas Smart Glass Market: By Technology, By Value (2014-2024)
13.2 Americas Smart Glass Market: By End-Users Application, By Value (2014-2024)
14. Americas Economic & Statistics Data
15. Americas Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
15.1 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Smart Glass Market - By Country, By Value, Year 2024
15.2 Americas Smart Glass Market: By Country Market Share(%), Year (2018 & 2024F)
16. United States Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
17. Canada Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
18. Mexico Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
19. Brazil Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
20. Rest Of Americas Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
21. Europe Smart Glass Market: An Analysis
22. Europe Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis
23. Europe Economic & Statistics Data
24. Europe Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
25. Germany Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
26. France Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
27. United Kingdom Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
28. Russia Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
29. Rest Of Europe Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
30. Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: An Analysis
31. Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis
32. Asia Pacific Economic & Statistics Data
33. Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
34. China Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
35. Japan Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
36. India Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
37. Rest Of Asia Pacific Smart Glass Market: Country Analysis
38. Rest Of World(Middle East & Africa) Smart Glass Market: An Analysis
39. Rest Of World(Middle East & Africa) Smart Glass Market: Segment Analysis
40. Rest Of World(Middle East & Africa) Economic & Industrial Statistics
41. Company Profiles
41.1 Research Frontiers
41.1.1 Business Overview
41.1.2 Financial Overview: Fee Income & Annual Net Operating Income/Loss, Year 2014-2018
41.1.3 Annual R&D Expenses (USD Million), Year 2014-2018
41.2 Sage Electrochromic
41.3 Hitachi Chemicals
41.4 Gentex Corporation
41.5 AGC Inc.
41.6 Corning Inc.
41.7 Smartglass International
41.8 Polytronix Inc.
41.9 Pleotint, LLC
41.10 View Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uym1ad
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
