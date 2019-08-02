Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Outlook to 2026 - Open Linear Stapler vs Linear Laparoscopic Stapler vs Circular Stapler Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers), By Product (Powered, Manual), By Type (Reusable, Disposable), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical stapling devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2025 at an 8.13% CAGR during the forecast period.



The application of surgical staplers has gradually evolved from invasive surgeries to minimally invasive surgeries. With the introduction of advanced surgical staplers, difficulties associated with the use of conventional staplers have been overcome.



Obesity is increasing among adults as well as adolescents due to high prevalence of factors such as sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet patterns in this age group. In case of eating habits, people are more inclined toward fast food rather than healthy food. Increasing stress and busy schedules are both causing people to consume packed and processed food. Severe cases of obesity cause other conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, resulting in many opting for bariatric surgery.



According to 2014 data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), the number of bariatric surgeries has drastically increased from 1,600 in 2006-2007 to 6,000 in 2012-2013. This is indicative of the high demand for these surgeries owing to increasing awareness about surgical options for weight loss.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, manual surgical stapling devices dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the powered segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Alarming number of emergency cases can lead to surgical fatigue, thereby, reducing productivity. Powered stapling devices allow surgeons to perform more number of surgeries in emergency wards.

Need for disposable devices is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to heightened concerns regarding communicable infections. Disposable staples are made of plastic, whereas reusable staples are made of stainless steel. Both disposable and reusable staples have disposable cartridges.

Reusable staplers generate lesser surgical waste. Efforts to sterilize these devices equal the environmental impact of disposable staples. As a result, demand for disposable devices is expected to grow owing to increasing concerns related to transfer of infections.

North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2017. Demand for surgical staples is expected to increase owing to rise in bariatric surgeries, introduction of powered staples, and growing need for tissue and wound management. The application of surgical staples has gradually increased from endoscopic surgery to endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries.

Key industry contributors include Covidien plc (Medtronic); Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.; Intuitive Surgical, Inc.; United States Surgical Corp; Cardica, Inc.; Zimmer Holdings, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Smith & Nephew plc; Conmed Corporation; and CareFusion Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Report scope

1.3.1 Segment market scope

1.3.2 Regional scope

1.3.3 Estimates & forecast timeline



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market definitions

2.1.1 Powered Surgical Stapling Device

2.1.2 Manual surgical stapling device

2.1.3 Disposable Surgical Stapling Device

2.1.4 Reusable Surgical Stapling Device

2.1.5 Commonly-used devices and their MRI compatibility.

2.2 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Business segment trends

3.1.1 Product segment

3.1.2 Type segment



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

4.1.1 Market drivers analysis

4.1.1.1 Increasing need for wound and tissue management devices

4.1.1.2 Introduction of advanced technologies

4.1.1.3 Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery

4.1.1.4 Increasing obesity and awareness about bariatric surgeries

4.1.1.5 Increasing incidence rate of cancer

4.1.2 Market restraints analysis

4.1.2.1 Technologically advanced substitutes

4.1.2.2 Stringent regulations

4.1.2.3 High cost of bariatric surgeries

4.1.2.4 Adverse events due to surgical staplers

4.2 Surgical Stapling Market Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis (Based On Products, Regional Presence

4.3 Surgical Stapling Market - PESTLE Analysis

4.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.5 Open Linear Stapler Vs Linear Laparoscopic Stapler Vs Circular Stapler-Qualitative Analysis



Chapter 5 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Surgical Stapling Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Powered Surgical Stapling Device

5.3 Manual Surgical Stapling Device



Chapter 6 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Surgical Stapling Market: Type Movement Analysis

6.2 Disposable Surgical Stapling Device

6.3 Reusable Surgical Stapling Device



Chapter 7 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Surgical Stapling Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Centers



Chapter 8 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Procedures Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Gastrointestinal procedures

8.1.1 Bariatric- Gastric Bypass

8.1.2 Bariatric Sleeve Gastrectomy

8.1.3 Colectomy

8.1.4 Rectal

8.1.5 Esophagectomy

8.1.6 Appendectomy

8.2 Gynecological

8.2.1 Hysterectomy-Benign

8.2.2 Hysterectomy-Malignant

8.3 Parenchymal

8.3.1 Pancreatectomy

8.3.2 Whipple procedure

8.3.3 Liver Resection (Hepatectomy/Hemihepatectomy)

8.4 Thoracic

8.4.1 Lung Lobectomy

8.4.2 Pulmonary Wedge Resection

8.5 Urology

8.5.1 Cystectomy

8.5.2 Prostatectomy

8.5.3 Nephrectomy

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Pediatric

8.6.2 Splenectomy



Chapter 9 Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Type, and End Use

9.1 Surgical Stapling Market Share by Region, 2017 & 2025

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategy framework

10.2 Company Profiles

10.2.1 Covidien

10.2.2 Ethicon, Inc.

10.2.3 Intuitive Surgical

10.2.4 Cardica, Inc.

10.2.5 Stryker Corporation

10.2.6 Smith & Nephew

10.2.7 CONMED Corporation

10.2.8 CareFusion Corporation

10.2.9 3M Healthcare

10.2.10 BioPro, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfpoix

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.