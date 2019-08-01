Rhodes Group and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico are working together to produce better patient outcomes within New Mexico Centennial Care.

/EIN News/ -- Rhodes Group, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – (August 1, 2019 ) – Rhodes Group (Rhodes), a wholly owned subsidiary of TriCore Reference Laboratories (TriCore), and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) are working together to produce better patient outcomes within New Mexico Centennial Care.

Rhodes Group’s new Clinical Analytics product applies innovative and copyrighted algorithms to analyze TriCore’s clinical pathology data in order to produce near real-time, actionable insights around health conditions such as pregnancy, diabetes, and hepatitis C. These insights assist BCBSNM in risk stratifying their Centennial Care population, thus identifying members who need care or may be at risk due to comorbidity. BCBSNM can more effectively target their care coordination efforts, leading to better patient outcomes.

“Laboratory results play a critical role in clinical decisions and determining patient needs. We have innovatively transformed the single test result to deliver information that augments BCBSNM’s ability to serve the needs of their Centennial Care population,” said Steve Ayer, Rhodes’ Chief Executive Officer. Rhodes Group specializes in creating software for optimizing laboratory operations. Rhodes’ new product, Clinical Analytics, enables laboratories to assist their customers with population health and targeted intervention initiatives.

BCBSNM worked with Rhodes and TriCore for more than a year to assure their algorithms produced actionable information for initiating care coordination efforts. Dr. Eugene Sun, Chief Medical Officer of BCBSNM, notes, “The product has really helped us understand member needs and work more effectively in integrating patients into care.” According to New Mexico Human Services Department’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set Reports, BCBSNM is now the number one performer in Prenatal and Postpartum Care.1

“BCBSNM has been a great collaborator due to their willingness to try something different, educate us on needs, and truly break down the healthcare silos. We have enjoyed the collaboration and look forward to moving together towards solving more problems while shifting towards value-based healthcare,” added Dr. Michael Crossey, TriCore’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer.

Rhodes Group, founded in 2000 and acquired by TriCore Reference Laboratories in 2014, provides laboratory software solutions and consulting services to improve the effectiveness of pre-analytical, post-analytical and revenue cycle management processes. C21 is Rhodes’ LIS-neutral 21st Century Lab IT infrastructure that optimizes laboratory operations and clinical diagnostics to help labs address the challenges of today and prepare for the future. The Rhodes Group team brings more than 100 years of laboratory and technology experience to help labs significantly reduce costs, improve patient outcomes, and navigate the new Lab marketplace. For more information, visit www.rhodesgroup.com.

TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. TriCore provides over 2,900, full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides research services supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. For more information, visit tricore.org.

