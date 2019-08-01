Rustica Now Accepting Applications for Academic Scholarship

Rustica, a Utah-based manufacturer of barn doors, home and office furniture, mantels, and more, is proud to announce its national scholarship contest.

Rustica, a Utah-based manufacturer of barn doors, home and office furniture, mantels, and more, is proud to announce its national scholarship contest. In both fall and summer semesters, a $2,500 award will go to a student who shares Rustica’s belief that every effort to reuse manufacturing byproducts, such as sawdust in woodwork, is a worthwhile cause when “building America.”Visit the Rustica website for full application details:

https://rustica.com/rustica-scholarship/



Rustica prides itself on re-using or giving away 100% of its scrap woodworking materials. Each day, three truckloads of sawdust are hauled away to organic dump fields. Through this scholarship, however, Rustica wants to explore ways to become an even more environmentally-conscious company. The goal is to have all sawdust used at its manufacturing facility by employing ingenious initiatives or creating new products. This is where our clever scholarship applicants come in! What ideas do you have for putting this sawdust to use?





This scholarship is available to all undergraduate students, regardless of area of study. As an ongoing scholarship, it will be awarded twice each year for fall and spring semester. Applicants must submit the following in an email to scholarship@rustica.com by December 1, 2019 for spring semester of 2020:

Name of school, area of study, and intended graduation date

An essay, video (max. 2 mins), sketch, or any design made on a computer, such as an app concept — included as an attachment

The submitted video or essay must include a response to the following challenge:

Every day, Rustica takes three large dump trailers full of hardwood sawdust to the organic dump fields. What product can be created as a byproduct of this sawdust instead of the dust being hauled away?





Additional Resource

Rustica website: https://rustica.com/





About Rustica

Twelve years ago, the concept for Rustica was sketched on a napkin. Today, our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Art City, Springville, Utah — and our all-American sliding barn doors are in high demand. When we started our company, we traditionally produced custom mantels, home improvement and home furnishing items, and office furnishings. But barn doors have since proven to be a homegrown favorite. No matter the product, we pride ourselves on using the best possible materials and producing everything here in the USA. Our customers take pride in owning Rustica-built products, and because of them, we can continue to “build America.”





Have a Question?

Contact the Rustica scholarship committee: scholarship@rustica.com







