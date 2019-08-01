OMA designates External Auditor for the Company and its subsidiaries

/EIN News/ -- MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), informs that its Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of its Audit Committee, has ratified the firm Galaz, Yamazaki, Ruiz Urquiza, S.C., Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to provide external audit services for the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ending December 31, 2019.



Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

