Parex Q2 2019 Results: US$151mm Cash Flow Generates US$102mm Free Cash Flow

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX:PXT), a company focused on Colombian oil exploration and production, announces its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 ("Second Quarter" or "Q2"). All amounts herein are in United States Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

Please note Parex will hold a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 beginning at 9:30 am Mountain Time to discuss the Second Quarter results.

2019 Second Quarter Highlights: Executing Share Buy-backs and Growing Working Capital

Funds flow provided by operations ("FFO") of $151.0 million ($1.03 (or CAD $1.38) (1) per share basic);

per share basic); Capital expenditures ("Capex") were $48.7 million in the period compared to $100.6 million in the comparative period of 2018. Capital expenditures were funded from FFO. Parex expects to invest approximately $200-230 million in capital projects in 2019;

Utilized a portion of free cash flow of $102.2 million to purchase 4,725,000 of the Company's common shares for a total cost of $75.4 million (average price of CAD$21.51/share) pursuant to the Company's normal course issuer bid program ("NCIB");

Quarterly production was 52,252 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d")(98% crude oil), representing a production per share increase of 6% over the previous quarter ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of 30% over the prior year comparative period;

Earned net income of $101.5 million ($0.69 per share basic) compared to net income of $82.0 million ($0.54 per share basic) in Q1 2019;

Generated an operating netback of $41.25 per boe and FFO netback of $31.92 per boe from an average Brent price of $68.52 per barrel ("bbl");

Working capital was $240.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $207.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $66.1 million at June 30, 2018. The Company has an undrawn syndicated bank credit facility of $200.0 million; and

Participated in drilling 11 gross (7.10 net) wells (2) in Colombia resulting in 10 oil wells and 1 suspended well, for a success rate of 90%.

(1) Using USD-CAD Bank of Canada 2019 Q2 average rate of 1.3377.

(2) Oil wells: Block Cabrestero: Akira-13 & 14; Block Capachos: Andina Norte-1; Block Boranda: Boranda-2 & ST; Block LLA-34: Tigana Suroeste-9, Tigana Sur-8, Tua-12, Jacana 15 &16, and Block Merecure: Tamariniza-1. Suspended well: Block Fortuna: Habanero-1.

Three Months Ended Six

months

ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 Operational Average daily production Oil & Gas (boe/d) 52,252 42,625 51,208 51,733 Average daily sales of produced oil & natural gas Oil (bbl/d) 51,075 41,734 50,042 50,562 Gas (Mcf/d) 5,376 3,438 4,992 5,184 Oil & Gas (boe/d) 51,971 42,307 50,874 51,426 Oil inventory - end of period (bbls) 116,592 193,700 90,999 116,592 Operating netback ($/boe)(1) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 68.52 74.97 63.83 66.21 Oil & natural gas revenue (excluding hedging) 59.92 61.96 52.33 56.25 Royalties (7.97) (8.10) (6.39) (7.20) Net revenue 51.95 53.86 45.94 49.05 Production expense (5.51) (5.76) (5.71) (5.61) Transportation expense (5.19) (3.13) (4.06) (4.65) Operating netback ($/boe)(1) 41.25 44.97 36.17 38.79 Funds flow provided by (used in) operations ($/boe)(1)(4) 31.92 (2.06) 29.16 30.56 Financial (USD$000s except per share amounts) Oil and natural gas revenue 301,750 241,765 246,594 548,344 Net income 101,505 188,601 82,014 183,519 Per share - basic 0.69 1.21 0.54 1.23 Funds flow provided by (used in) operations(1)(4) 150,973 (7,937) 133,505 284,478 Per share - basic 1.03 (0.05) 0.88 1.91 Capital expenditures 48,742 100,567 52,533 101,275 Total assets 1,574,528 1,529,692 1,657,956 1,574,528 Working capital surplus 240,087 66,050 207,414 240,087 Bank debt(2) — — — — Cash 318,139 323,134 432,906 318,139 Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s) Basic 145,534 155,579 149,375 145,534 Weighted average basic 147,016 155,771 151,581 149,286 Diluted(3) 151,433 162,936 156,176 151,433

(1) The table above contains Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Terms” for further discussion.

(2) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of June 30, 2019.

(3) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and in-the-money stock options outstanding at the period-end. The June 30, 2019 closing stock price was Cdn$21.01 per share.

(4) In the second quarter of 2019, Parex changed the way it calculates and presents funds flow from operations. For further details refer to the "Non-GAAP Terms" on page 22 of the Company's Q2 2019 MD&A. Comparative periods have also been adjusted for this change. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, funds flow provided by operations includes a $137.5 million charge for a voluntary tax restructuring.

2019 Corporate Guidance

Parex’ guidance for 2019, as previously press released on December 18, 2018, is as follows:

Production (average for period) 52,000-54,000 boe/d Total Capital Expenditures $200-$230 million Funds Flow provided by Operations (FFO) At $60/bbl Brent: $450-$500 million Free Funds Flow (FFO mid-point less Total Capex mid-point) $260 million

Our current 2019 FFO forecast is $550-$600 million based on the following assumptions:

Mid-point annual production average of 53,000 boe/d;

H2 2019 Brent oil prices of $60/bbl-$65/bbl; and

Brent/Vasconia crude differential less than $3/bbl.

Planned capital expenditures are expected to be fully funded by FFO, with working capital being retained for future opportunities and to buy back outstanding shares.

Operational Update

Production: We expect Q3 2019 production average to exceed 53,000 boe/d.

Fortuna: (WI Parex 100%): The Habanero-1 well was spudded on June 3, 2019 to test a potential Lisama trap identified on 2D seismic data. The well was drilled to a total depth of 6,000 feet and encountered three prospective zones in the Lisama Formation, a prolific producing interval in the northern part of the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Using the drilling rig, two zones were perforated in the Upper Lisama sands. The first zone recovered 10.6 API gravity oil while swabbing and the second tested wet. The drilling rig has been released and a service rig will be mobilized to test the Lower Lisama sands. Following this test, the Company will install a downhole pump, which is better suited for testing lower gravity oil in the Upper Lisama zone.

Parex is currently acquiring 178 km2 of 3D seismic on the Fortuna Block to better image the Habanero structure and identify additional prospects on the block.

Capachos: (WI Parex 50%, Ecopetrol S.A. 50%): The Andina-3 appraisal well is currently drilling at a depth of 15,270 feet with a target depth of 17,965 feet.

Upcoming H2 2019 Exploration:

Block Prospect Name Estimated Timing LLA-34 Guaco Q3 Boranda Boranda-3 Q3 LLA-32 Azogue Q4 LLA-10 Tautaco Q4 Aguas Blancas Southern Extent Q4 CPO-11 Daisy Q4 VIM-1 La Belleza Q4

Share Repurchases : On December 21, 2018, Parex began a normal course issuer bid with the intent to repurchase for cancellation approximately 15.0 million shares (10% of public float). As at August 1, 2019 the Company has repurchased 12.7 million shares at an average cost of C$20.13 per share for a total of C$255 million under this NCIB. Basic shares outstanding as at July 31, 2019 were 144.5 million compared to 155.0 million as at December 31, 2018. Parex expects to complete the repurchase of 15 million shares in early Q4 2019. The total cost of the NCIB program will be funded from existing working capital and/or free cash flow. Subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Parex expects to renew its NCIB in December 2019 with the intent to repurchase 10% of the public float.

Additionally, Parex will continue to evaluate other options for its surplus capital including exploration growth, business development and share repurchases.

Q2 2019 Conference Call & Webcast

Parex will host a conference call to discuss the Second Quarter results on Friday, August 2, 2019 beginning at 9:30 am Mountain Time. To participate in the conference call or webcast, see details below:

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning

Parex Resources Inc.

Phone: (403) 517-1733

Investor.relations@parexresources.com

