Sutter Rock Capital Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (“Sutter Rock Capital”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 334-777-6978, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is 800-367-2403. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 4572363. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of Sutter Rock Capital's website at http://www.sutterrock.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on August 14, 2019 by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 4572363.

About Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Sutter Rock Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

www.sutterrock.com .

Contact

Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

(650) 235-4769

IR@sutterrock.com



