Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on September 28, 2019, payable on or before October 21, 2019. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.





For further information:

Ms. Manon Lacroix

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: www.lanticrogers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.