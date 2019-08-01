CAPREIT Acquires 942 Suites In The Netherlands

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has acquired a portfolio of 18 modern, high-quality residential rental properties totaling 942 residential suites well located in seven urban growth markets in the Netherlands. Approximately 91% of the properties have been constructed since 1970. Occupancy in the portfolio currently stands at approximately 98%. CAPREIT paid €163.8 million for the portfolio financed by CAPREIT’s Euro Acquisition and Operating Facility.



“We continue building scale in the robust Netherlands multi-residential market,” commented Mark Kenney, CAPREIT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Netherlands residential rental market remains highly fragmented, with strong demand for rental accommodation driven by an acute housing shortage, high population growth, and strong macro-economic fundamentals. Consistent with our previous growth strategy for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (“ERES”), CAPREIT intends to make this portfolio available to ERES to execute on its growth plans when ERES is in a position to acquire it.”

ABOUT CAPREIT

As one of Canada's largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust which manages 61,189 residential units, comprising of 49,512 residential suites and 72 manufactured home communities comprising 11,677 land lease sites located in and near major urban centres across Canada, The Netherlands and Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein

Chairman

(416) 861-5788



CAPREIT

Mr. Mark Kenney

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404 CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771







