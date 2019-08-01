Sprott Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (TSX:SII) (“Sprott”) will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2019 second quarter results. Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott, will host the call with Whitney George, President of Sprott, and Kevin Hibbert, CFO of Sprott. The Company plans to release its financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and provide conference ID 9281589. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 16, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056, reference number 9281589. The conference call will be webcast live at www.sprott.com and https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6sccmw23

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver, and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information: (416) 943-4394 or ir@sprott.com .



