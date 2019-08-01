Vicki Clarke named Vice President of Development at The Global FoodBanking Network

Clarke brings more than 10 years of experience in fundraising for global development programs

The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is thrilled to announce and welcome Vicki Clarke in a newly developed role, Vice President of Development.



As Vice President of Development, Clarke will lead the team at GFN spearheading fundraising and corporate partnerships.

Clarke’s role will consist of setting the short-and-long-term strategic objectives for the development team and taking responsibility for achieving revenue goals at GFN, in line with the 2019-2022 strategic plan. Clarke will serve as a member of the GFN executive management team, working alongside a diverse board of directors, in order to advance the mission of hunger relief through the food banking model.



“We look forward to working with Vicki to expand The Global FoodBanking Network’s ability to serve hunger relief organizations in more than 30 countries,” said Lisa Moon, President & CEO, GFN. “Vicki’s experience in building strong partnerships with businesses, individuals and foundations will be vital as we work to strengthen communities and fight hunger.”



With more than a decade of service to the nonprofit world, Clarke most recently served as the Vice President of Philanthropy and Development for Heifer International where she led a global fundraising team and elevated the organization’s role in hunger and food security. Under Clarke’s leadership, Heifer International grew individual funding and expanded relationships with individual and corporate donors, and private family foundations.



“We are pleased to welcome Vicki Clarke in the Vice President of Development role,” said Alan Gilbertson, Chairman of the GFN Board. “With her extensive background and unique skill set, we are excited to see the role evolve and play in leading The Global FoodBanking Network to reach more people facing hunger through food banks.”



Clarke holds a Master of Arts degree in political science and Ph.D. in political science and public administration from Northern Illinois University. While a doctoral student, she received a Fulbright grant to conduct field research in Ghana, West Africa, where she lived for two years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in international affairs.



Clarke’s knowledge of fundraising, her extensive experience with working for an international relief organization and passion for hunger relief make her an excellent asset to The Global FoodBanking Network.



“Knowing that more than 800 million people are chronically hungry, food banks are critical to addressing hunger and food insecurity,” said Clarke. “I am excited to join GFN and work to strengthen and expand its partnerships and impact.”



About The Global FoodBanking Network



The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is an international non-profit organization that nourishes the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks in more than 30 countries. GFN focuses on combating hunger and preventing food waste by providing expertise, directing resources, sharing knowledge and developing connections that increase efficiency, ensure food safety and reach more people facing hunger. Last year, 943 GFN member food banks rescued over 500 million kilograms of food and grocery product and redirected it to feed 9.6 million people through a network of more than 55,000 social service and community-based organizations. For more information please visit www.foodbanking.org.

Katie Lutz The Global FoodBanking Network +1-312-620-9666 kelutz@foodbanking.org



