National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Provides Preliminary Guidance for Fiscal 2020

FISCAL 2019 THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY



GAAP earnings of $63.8 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $63.0 million, or $0.73 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $61.8 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $63.3 million, or $0.73 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)



Adjusted EBITDA of $182.9 million compared to $175.2 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)



E&P segment net production of 54.7 Bcfe, an increase of 23% from the prior year and 12% from the second quarter



Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.36 per Mcf, down $0.07 per Mcf from the prior year



Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $62.92 per Bbl, up $4.18 per Bbl from the prior year



Gathering segment operating revenues increased $5.0 million on an 18% increase in gathered volumes



Utility segment net income increased $3.4 million, or 87%, on higher customer margins

FISCAL 2019 AND FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE UPDATE SUMMARY

The Company is updating its fiscal 2019 guidance and providing preliminary fiscal 2020 guidance relating to earnings, capital expenditures, and production. See pages 5 and 6 for additional discussion.

Updated

FY 2019

Guidance Preliminary

FY 2020

Guidance Key Forecast Drivers Earnings per Share $3.40 to $3.50 $3.25 to $3.55 Increase in production offset by lower natural gas prices Capital Expenditures ($MM) $745 to $800 $725 to $820 E&P and Gathering $525 to $550 $455 to $505 Seneca to drop rig in Q2 fiscal 2020 Pipeline and Storage $130 to $150 $180 to $215 Empire North expansion project Utility $90 to $100 $90 to $100 System modernization backed by rate tracker in NY E&P Production (Bcfe) 205 to 215 235 to 245 Utica and Marcellus development

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS



David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “Our fiscal third quarter results once again demonstrate why the integrated model is a significant advantage for National Fuel, particularly during periods of commodity price volatility. Our Utility and Gathering businesses led the way with significant year over year earnings growth, along with the strong operational performance of our Exploration and Production business. As we look to fiscal 2020, we do so with a close eye on longer-term natural gas prices and a focus on prudently deploying capital and maintaining our strong balance sheet. We plan to reduce our drilling activity accordingly but will continue to invest in pipeline expansion projects and utility system modernization opportunities that add shareholder value and position National Fuel for long-term growth and success

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 63,753 $ 63,025 $ 257,009 $ 353,527 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — (5,000 ) (107,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (1,020 ) 339 (783 ) 436 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 214 (83 ) 164 (107 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (1,420 ) — 1,096 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 298 — (230 ) — Adjusted Operating Results $ 61,825 $ 63,281 $ 252,256 $ 246,856 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 2.96 $ 4.09 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — (0.06 ) (1.24 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) 0.01 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — — — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (0.02 ) — 0.01 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments — — — — Rounding 0.01 — 0.01 — Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 2.91 $ 2.86

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following discussion of earnings of each operating segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 26,512 $ 27,817 $ (1,305 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness $ (1,020 ) $ 339 $ (1,359 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness $ 214 $ (83 ) $ 297 Adjusted Operating Results $ 25,706 $ 28,073 $ (2,367 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,175 $ 77,567 $ 10,608

The Exploration and Production segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.3 million versus the prior year, which includes the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded during the current and prior year quarters relating to hedge ineffectiveness. Excluding these adjustments (see table above), the $2.4 million reduction in the Exploration and Production segment’s third quarter earnings was due primarily to a higher effective income tax rate, which was largely the result of tax benefits realized in the prior year that did not recur in the current year. Before considering these tax items, Seneca’s third quarter earnings were higher due primarily to the positive impacts of higher natural gas production and better realized crude oil prices, which were partially offset by the impacts of lower crude oil production, lower realized natural gas prices, higher lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense, and higher depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense.

Seneca’s third quarter net production was 54.7 Bcfe, an increase of 10.1 Bcfe, or 23 percent, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 10.3 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”), or 25 percent, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production increased 4.8 Bcf in Seneca’s Eastern Development Area due largely to increased Utica development in the EDA-Tioga area and Marcellus development in the EDA-Lycoming area. Net gas production increased 5.5 Bcf in the WDA-Clermont area, where Seneca added a second rig in May 2018 and continues to experience stronger production and shallower declines from its Utica development program. Seneca’s oil production for the third quarter decreased 25 thousand barrels ("Mbbl"), or 4 percent, from the prior year.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.36 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf"), a decrease of $0.07 per Mcf from the prior year. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $62.92 per barrel ("Bbl"), an increase of $4.18 per Bbl over the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger price differentials at local sales points in California relative to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices.

LOE expense increased $10.1 million due mostly to higher gathering expenses in Appalachia resulting from the increase in natural gas production coupled with an increase in well repair costs in California. DD&A expense increased $8.8 million due to the increase in production and a $0.03 per Mcfe increase in the unit depletion rate.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 15,792 $ 20,723 $ (4,931 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,328 $ 46,072 $ (8,744 )

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $5.0 million versus the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower operating revenues and higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses, which were partially offset by the impact of a lower effective tax rate. The $5.0 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018. The impact of the contract expiration was partially offset by an increase in Empire’s transportation rates following the settlement of Empire’s rate case that was effective starting in January 2019. O&M expense increased $3.5 million due primarily to an increase in pipeline integrity maintenance activity during the quarter and higher personnel costs. The reduction in the Pipeline and Storage segment’s effective tax rate was due mostly to the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which lowered the Company’s statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, and decreased income tax expense on current period income by $0.6 million.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region which currently delivers Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 14,638 $ 11,566 $ 3,072 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,852 $ 23,090 $ 4,762

The Gathering segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $3.1 million over the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by an increase in DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $5.0 million, or 18 percent, due primarily to a 9.4 Bcf net increase in gathered volume from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. Throughput on the Gathering segment’s Wellsboro, Clermont, and Trout Run systems increased 4.9 Bcf, 3.6 Bcf, and 2.6 Bcf, respectively. The $1.0 million increase in DD&A expense was largely due to a $0.7 million impairment recorded during the quarter to write-down the Company’s minority ownership in a non-operated gas processing facility. The benefit of a lower statutory federal income tax rate due to the 2017 Tax Reform Act was offset by the net impact of other items that increased the Gathering segment’s effective tax rate, including the non-recurrence of a tax benefit recorded in the prior year relating to the blended federal rate’s impact on deferred taxes.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 7,362 $ 3,930 $ 3,432 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,163 $ 30,300 $ 2,863

The Utility segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $3.4 million over the prior year. The increase was due primarily to higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and lower interest expense. A number of items contributed to the increase in customer margin, including changes in customer usage and a modest increase in residential customers, an increase in revenues relating to a system modernization tracking mechanism, and the net impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate mechanisms. These positive items were partially offset by $1.8 million increase in the refund provision recorded by the Utility segment during the quarter to return the net effect of the 2017 Tax Reform Act to its customers. Interest expense decreased $0.8 million due primarily to the Company’s early refinancing of an 8.75 percent coupon 10-year note that was set to mature in May 2019.

Energy Marketing Segment

The Energy Marketing segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Resources, Inc. (“NFR”). NFR markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (1,441 ) $ (190 ) $ (1,251 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,075 ) $ (295 ) $ (1,780 )

The Energy Marketing segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.3 million due primarily to a decline in customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold).

Corporate and All Other

Corporate and All Other operations had combined earnings of $0.9 million in the current year third quarter, which was $1.7 million higher than the loss of $0.8 million in the prior-year third quarter. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to the impact of $1.4 million in unrealized gains on investments in equity securities recorded during the quarter ($1.1 million after-tax), lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate. Unrealized gains and losses on investments in equity securities are now recognized in earnings following the adoption of new accounting guidance in the current year. These unrealized gains and losses had been previously recorded as other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by lower operating revenues from the sale of standing timber by the Company’s land and timber operations.

DISCUSSION OF GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its full-year earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. The Company projects that earnings on a non-GAAP basis will be within the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share, or $3.45 per share at the midpoint of the range. The Company’s revised earnings guidance range reflects the impact of actual results for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, and, among other forecast updates, lower commodity price assumptions to reflect current market prices for natural gas and crude oil for the remaining three months of the fiscal year. The Company is reaffirming its Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2019 net production guidance, which is expected to be in the range of 205 to 215 Bcfe. The Company now expects fiscal 2019 consolidated capital expenditures to be within the range of $745 million to $800 million, or $772.5 million at the midpoint.

The Company is also initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2020. National Fuel is projecting that its fiscal 2020 earnings will be within a range of $3.25 to $3.55 per share, or $3.40 per share at the midpoint of the range and generally in line with fiscal 2019. The Company’s fiscal 2020 earnings projections are largely being driven by an increase in Seneca’s forecasted natural gas production and the associated impact on Gathering segment revenues, offset by lower expected natural gas price realizations and modest increases in operating expenses. Seneca’s fiscal 2020 net production is expected to be in the range of 235 to 245 Bcfe, an increase of 30 Bcf versus fiscal 2019. The Company is projecting its natural gas price realizations after hedging to decline approximately $0.20 per Mcf, driven in large part by lower expected NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas.

In response to the deterioration in near-term commodity prices, the Company’s Exploration and Production segment is planning to reduce its development activity in Appalachia and drop one of the three horizontal drilling rigs it is currently operating during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. As a result, the Exploration and Production segment’s capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $415 million to $455 million, a $50 million reduction versus fiscal 2019 at the midpoint. At the reduced activity level, Seneca expects to generate production to fully utilize its firm sales and transportation commitments. Gathering segment capital expenditures are expected to be $40 million to $50 million in fiscal 2020, a decline of $7.5 million at the midpoint.

Pipeline and Storage segment capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $180 million to $215 million. The $57.5 million increase at the midpoint of the range is due primarily to higher spending on expansion projects, including the fully-subscribed Empire North project that is expected to add $25 million in annual revenues after the project goes into service, which is anticipated in the second half of fiscal 2020. Utility segment capital expenditures are expected to be flat versus fiscal 2019 at $90 million to $100 million as the Company continues to invest in the modernization of its gas distribution systems.

Mr. Bauer added: “Our integrated model and diversified asset base in Appalachia provide the flexibility to respond to market conditions and to efficiently allocate capital to opportunities across the natural gas value chain. Just as we have done in the past, we will again lean on that flexibility in fiscal 2020 by reducing the level of investment at the drill bit while continuing to invest in the expansion and modernization of our rate-regulated pipeline and utility systems, which we expect will generate future earnings growth and stable, value-added returns for our shareholders.”

In total, the Company’s consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 are expected to be in a range of $725 million to $820 million, flat versus fiscal 2019 at the midpoint of the respective ranges.

The Company’s fiscal 2019 earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the nine months ended June 30, 2019, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company’s income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the nine months ended June 30, 2019 by $0.06 per share; (2) the full-year impact of the Exploration and Production segment’s mark-to-market adjustments for hedge ineffectiveness; and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed above, which lowered earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining three months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 are outlined in the table on page 8.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for five operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com .

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; the impact of information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on pages 5 and 6, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 and initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2020. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table below.



The Company's fiscal 2019 earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the nine months ended June 30, 2019, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company’s income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the nine months ended June 30, 2019 by $0.06 per share; (2) the full-year impact of the Exploration and Production segment’s mark-to-market adjustments for hedging ineffectiveness; and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed on page 6, which lowered earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining three months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Updated FY 2019 Guidance Preliminary FY 2020 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share $3.40 to $3.50 $3.25 to $3.55 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 24% ~ 25% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $475 - $495 $415 - $455 Pipeline and Storage $130 - $150 $180 - $215 Gathering $50 - $55 $40 - $50 Utility $90 - $100 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $745 - $800 $725 - $820 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions (1) NYMEX natural gas price $2.40 /MMBtu $2.55 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer) $2.10 /MMBtu $2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $57.50 /Bbl $55.00 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 108% 108% Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 189 to 199 219 to 229 West Division - California ~ 16 ~ 16 Total Production 205 to 215 235 to 245 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.85 - $0.90 $0.85 - $0.90 G&A ~$0.30 $0.25 - $0.30 DD&A $0.70 - $0.75 $0.70 - $0.75 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $125 - $130 $135 - $145 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues ~$285 $290 - $295 (1) Revised commodity price assumptions reflect the Company's forecast for the remainder of fiscal 2019.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Third quarter 2018 GAAP earnings $ 27,817 $ 20,723 $ 11,566 $ 3,930 $ (190 ) $ (821 ) $ 63,025 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 339 339 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (83 ) (83 ) Third quarter 2018 adjusted operating results 28,073 20,723 11,566 3,930 (190 ) (821 ) 63,281 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 18,891 18,891 Higher (lower) crude oil production (1,119 ) (1,119 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (2,950 ) (2,950 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 1,817 1,817 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (3,693 ) 3,773 (485 ) (405 ) Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 1,425 1,425 System modernization tracker revenues 1,033 1,033 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (1,386 ) (1,386 ) Regulatory true-up adjustments 1,069 1,069 Higher (lower) marketing margins (1,251 ) (1,251 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (7,618 ) (7,618 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (2,606 ) (2,606 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (6,613 ) (786 ) (7,399 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower interest expense (455 ) 335 162 588 636 1,266 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 953 602 819 271 (69 ) (20 ) 2,556 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (4,281 ) 169 (789 ) 269 75 723 (3,834 ) All other / rounding (992 ) 262 (107 ) 163 (6 ) (265 ) (945 ) Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 25,706 15,792 14,638 7,362 (1,441 ) (232 ) 61,825 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 1,020 1,020 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (214 ) (214 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,420 1,420 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (298 ) (298 ) Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 26,512 $ 15,792 $ 14,638 $ 7,362 $ (1,441 ) $ 890 $ 63,753 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Third quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.73 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — — Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — — Third quarter 2018 adjusted operating results per share 0.32 0.24 0.13 0.05 — (0.01 ) 0.73 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.22 0.22 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.02 0.02 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (0.04 ) 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.02 0.02 System modernization tracker revenues 0.01 0.01 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Regulatory true-up adjustments 0.01 0.01 Higher (lower) marketing margins (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) — — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 0.01 0.01 0.01 — — — 0.03 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.05 ) — (0.01 ) — — 0.01 (0.05 ) All other / rounding — — 0.01 — (0.01 ) — — Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.30 0.18 0.17 0.08 (0.02 ) — 0.71 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 0.01 0.01 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — — Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 0.02 0.02 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments — — Rounding (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.73 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Nine months ended June 30, 2018 GAAP earnings $ 161,052 $ 81,909 $ 68,736 $ 58,283 $ 1,434 $ (17,887 ) $ 353,527 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (76,510 ) (14,100 ) (34,500 ) 359 17,751 (107,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 436 436 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (107 ) (107 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2018 adjusted operating results 84,871 67,809 34,236 58,283 1,793 (136 ) 246,856 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 44,802 44,802 Higher (lower) crude oil production (10,025 ) (10,025 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (4,248 ) (4,248 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 3,782 3,782 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (5,690 ) 9,428 (1,249 ) 2,489 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 3,684 3,684 System modernization tracker revenues 2,601 2,601 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (3,801 ) (3,801 ) Regulatory true-up adjustments 1,173 1,173 Higher (lower) marketing margins (3,360 ) (3,360 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (11,429 ) (11,429 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,636 ) (7,956 ) (1,680 ) (895 ) (12,167 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (2,123 ) (867 ) (2,990 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (15,052 ) (935 ) (1,568 ) (17,555 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 1,581 2,421 4,002 (Higher) lower interest expense (423 ) 1,064 256 1,749 — 1,188 3,834 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 3,556 2,220 1,969 2,813 (76 ) (216 ) 10,266 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (7,376 ) 1,885 (1,393 ) 195 248 817 (5,624 ) All other / rounding 291 (468 ) (237 ) 377 (1 ) 4 (34 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results 84,990 58,643 41,011 68,600 (1,396 ) 408 252,256 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 990 500 198 3,312 5,000 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 783 783 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (164 ) (164 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (1,096 ) (1,096 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 230 230 Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings $ 86,599 $ 58,643 $ 41,511 $ 68,600 $ (1,198 ) $ 2,854 $ 257,009 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Nine months ended June 30, 2018 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 0.95 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.02 $ (0.21 ) $ 4.09 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.89 ) (0.16 ) (0.40 ) — 0.21 (1.24 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 0.01 0.01 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — — Nine months ended June 30, 2018 adjusted operating results per share 0.98 0.79 0.40 0.67 0.02 — 2.86 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.52 0.52 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.04 0.04 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (0.07 ) 0.11 (0.01 ) 0.03 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.04 0.04 System modernization tracker revenues 0.03 0.03 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Regulatory true-up adjustments 0.01 0.01 Higher (lower) marketing margins (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02 ) (0.09 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.14 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.17 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.20 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.02 0.03 0.05 (Higher) lower interest expense — 0.01 — 0.02 — 0.01 0.04 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.03 — — 0.12 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.09 ) 0.02 (0.02 ) — — 0.01 (0.08 ) All other / rounding — (0.01 ) — 0.01 — — — Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.98 0.68 0.47 0.79 (0.02 ) 0.01 2.91 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 0.01 0.01 — 0.04 0.06 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 0.01 0.01 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — — Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments — — Rounding 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.68 $ 0.48 $ 0.79 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 2.96 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 151,312 $ 154,088 $ 781,059 $ 719,234 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 159,864 137,492 470,267 425,811 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 46,024 51,332 148,665 158,428 357,200 342,912 1,399,991 1,303,473 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 47,839 52,211 381,537 322,854 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 39,607 39,560 132,082 130,348 Exploration and Production and Other 35,674 30,682 108,610 104,891 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 28,675 25,044 80,857 68,272 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 21,506 20,595 68,046 64,245 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 71,072 60,817 200,990 177,802 244,373 228,909 972,122 868,412 Operating Income 112,827 114,003 427,869 435,061 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (1,456 ) (3,612 ) (16,977 ) (20,205 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,303 ) (27,177 ) (76,016 ) (82,412 ) Other Interest Expense (1,202 ) (1,006 ) (4,061 ) (2,742 ) Income Before Income Taxes 84,866 82,208 330,815 329,702 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 21,113 19,183 73,806 (23,825 ) Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 63,753 $ 63,025 $ 257,009 $ 353,527 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.73 $ 2.98 $ 4.12 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 2.96 $ 4.09 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 86,306,434 85,930,289 86,208,766 85,789,279 Used in Diluted Calculation 86,839,841 86,501,194 86,765,781 86,370,900





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 10,988,435 $ 10,439,839 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,636,065 5,462,696 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,352,370 4,977,143 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 87,515 229,606 Hedging Collateral Deposits 6,835 3,441 Receivables - Net 178,762 141,498 Unbilled Revenue 18,047 24,182 Gas Stored Underground 17,075 37,813 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 39,010 35,823 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs — 4,204 Other Current Assets 56,052 68,024 Total Current Assets 403,296 544,591 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 113,619 115,460 Unamortized Debt Expense 14,432 15,975 Other Regulatory Assets 107,206 112,918 Deferred Charges 33,627 40,025 Other Investments 137,847 132,545 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 88,939 82,733 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 36,803 9,518 Other 42,632 102 Total Other Assets 580,581 514,752 Total Assets $ 6,336,247 $ 6,036,486 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 86,306,593 Shares and 85,956,814 Shares, Respectively $ 86,307 $ 85,957 Paid in Capital 827,243 820,223 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,262,867 1,098,900 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (32,666 ) (67,750 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,143,751 1,937,330 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,133,101 2,131,365 Total Capitalization 4,276,852 4,068,695 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper — — Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 112,782 160,031 Amounts Payable to Customers 14,546 3,394 Dividends Payable 37,543 36,532 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 29,461 19,062 Customer Advances 166 13,609 Customer Security Deposits 16,801 25,703 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 180,063 132,693 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 4,563 49,036 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 395,925 440,060 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 647,602 512,686 Taxes Refundable to Customers 366,184 370,628 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 218,340 212,311 Other Regulatory Liabilities 159,259 146,743 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 53,142 66,103 Asset Retirement Obligations 104,732 108,235 Other Deferred Credits 114,211 111,025 Total Deferred Credits 1,663,470 1,527,731 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,336,247 $ 6,036,486





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 257,009 $ 353,527 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 200,990 177,802 Deferred Income Taxes 111,123 (43,537 ) Stock-Based Compensation 16,144 11,770 Other 7,964 12,311 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (31,584 ) (35,021 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 17,551 18,832 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 4,204 4,623 Other Current Assets 11,972 (1,185 ) Accounts Payable (16,132 ) 2,327 Amounts Payable to Customers 11,152 16,833 Customer Advances (13,443 ) (15,504 ) Customer Security Deposits (8,902 ) (1,904 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 36,040 26,538 Other Assets (34,594 ) (10,770 ) Other Liabilities 1,061 1,441 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 570,555 $ 518,083 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (587,442 ) $ (403,994 ) Net Proceeds from Sale of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — 55,506 Other (3,071 ) (1,759 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (590,513 ) $ (350,247 ) Financing Activities: Reduction of Long-Term Debt $ — $ (307,047 ) Dividends Paid on Common Stock (109,875 ) (106,732 ) Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock (8,864 ) 4,262 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (118,739 ) $ (409,517 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (138,697 ) (241,681 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 233,047 557,271 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at June 30 $ 94,350 $ 315,590





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 158,875 $ 135,828 $ 23,047 $ 467,853 $ 421,381 $ 46,472 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 15,628 14,946 682 47,940 45,296 2,644 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 47,714 37,624 10,090 136,217 121,079 15,138 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,453 2,728 (275 ) 7,705 8,182 (477 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,885 3,302 583 13,558 10,746 2,812 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 40,055 31,296 8,759 110,643 90,707 19,936 109,735 89,896 19,839 316,063 276,010 40,053 Operating Income 49,140 45,932 3,208 151,790 145,371 6,419 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 268 193 75 822 208 614 Other Interest Expense (13,850 ) (13,247 ) (603 ) (40,561 ) (40,001 ) (560 ) Income Before Income Taxes 35,558 32,878 2,680 112,051 105,578 6,473 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 9,046 5,061 3,985 25,452 (55,474 ) 80,926 Net Income $ 26,512 $ 27,817 $ (1,305 ) $ 86,599 $ 161,052 $ (74,453 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.32 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.00 $ 1.86 $ (0.86 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 46,024 $ 51,363 $ (5,339 ) $ 148,663 $ 158,387 $ (9,724 ) Intersegment Revenues 22,943 22,496 447 69,712 67,524 2,188 Total Operating Revenues 68,967 73,859 (4,892 ) 218,375 225,911 (7,536 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 70 105 (35 ) 884 266 618 Operation and Maintenance 24,070 20,618 3,452 68,610 58,072 10,538 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 7,499 7,064 435 22,448 21,299 1,149 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,154 10,888 266 33,561 32,322 1,239 42,793 38,675 4,118 125,503 111,959 13,544 Operating Income 26,174 35,184 (9,010 ) 92,872 113,952 (21,080 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 2,447 1,433 1,014 6,346 4,252 2,094 Interest Expense (7,223 ) (7,667 ) 444 (22,009 ) (23,418 ) 1,409 Income Before Income Taxes 21,398 28,950 (7,552 ) 77,209 94,786 (17,577 ) Income Tax Expense 5,606 8,227 (2,621 ) 18,566 12,877 5,689 Net Income $ 15,792 $ 20,723 $ (4,931 ) $ 58,643 $ 81,909 $ (23,266 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.68 $ 0.95 $ (0.27 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, GATHERING SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ (31 ) $ 31 $ 2 $ 41 $ (39 ) Intersegment Revenues 32,875 27,908 4,967 91,931 79,404 12,527 Total Operating Revenues 32,875 27,877 4,998 91,933 79,445 12,488 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,009 4,773 236 13,473 11,248 2,225 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 14 14 — 62 74 (12 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,485 4,444 1,041 14,836 12,759 2,077 10,508 9,231 1,277 28,371 24,081 4,290 Operating Income 22,367 18,646 3,721 63,562 55,364 8,198 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 172 78 94 404 730 (326 ) Interest Expense (2,288 ) (2,502 ) 214 (7,010 ) (7,349 ) 339 Income Before Income Taxes 20,251 16,222 4,029 56,956 48,745 8,211 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 5,613 4,656 957 15,445 (19,991 ) 35,436 Net Income $ 14,638 $ 11,566 $ 3,072 $ 41,511 $ 68,736 $ (27,225 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.80 $ (0.32 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, UTILITY SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 129,977 $ 128,628 $ 1,349 $ 648,624 $ 599,495 $ 49,129 Intersegment Revenues 2,944 3,519 (575 ) 9,984 11,401 (1,417 ) Total Operating Revenues 132,921 132,147 774 658,608 610,896 47,712 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 51,003 53,028 (2,025 ) 328,119 286,446 41,673 Operation and Maintenance 38,890 38,858 32 129,839 128,060 1,779 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 9,865 9,961 (96 ) 31,229 31,349 (120 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,546 13,316 230 40,202 39,981 221 113,304 115,163 (1,859 ) 529,389 485,836 43,553 Operating Income 19,617 16,984 2,633 129,219 125,060 4,159 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (5,017 ) (5,436 ) 419 (22,851 ) (26,057 ) 3,206 Interest Expense (5,793 ) (6,572 ) 779 (17,950 ) (20,266 ) 2,316 Income Before Income Taxes 8,807 4,976 3,831 88,418 78,737 9,681 Income Tax Expense 1,445 1,046 399 19,818 20,454 (636 ) Net Income $ 7,362 $ 3,930 $ 3,432 $ 68,600 $ 58,283 $ 10,317 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.79 $ 0.67 $ 0.12 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, ENERGY MARKETING SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 21,335 $ 25,460 $ (4,125 ) $ 132,435 $ 119,739 $ 12,696 Intersegment Revenues 681 512 169 1,056 589 467 Total Operating Revenues 22,016 25,972 (3,956 ) 133,491 120,328 13,163 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 22,517 24,816 (2,299 ) 130,853 113,240 17,613 Operation and Maintenance 1,574 1,451 123 4,814 4,529 285 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 72 69 3 213 207 6 24,163 26,336 (2,173 ) 135,880 117,976 17,904 Operating Income (Loss) (2,147 ) (364 ) (1,783 ) (2,389 ) 2,352 (4,741 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 221 104 117 466 177 289 Interest Expense (3 ) (4 ) 1 (16 ) (16 ) — Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,929 ) (264 ) (1,665 ) (1,939 ) 2,513 (4,452 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (488 ) (74 ) (414 ) (741 ) 1,079 (1,820 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (1,441 ) $ (190 ) $ (1,251 ) $ (1,198 ) $ 1,434 $ (2,632 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.02 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.03 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, ALL OTHER 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 854 $ 1,496 $ (642 ) $ 2,170 $ 3,824 $ (1,654 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 316 404 (88 ) 899 1,076 (177 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 127 138 (11 ) 398 425 (27 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 568 614 (46 ) 963 1,259 (296 ) 1,011 1,156 (145 ) 2,260 2,760 (500 ) Operating Income (Loss) (157 ) 340 (497 ) (90 ) 1,064 (1,154 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 155 98 57 443 241 202 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (2 ) 438 (440 ) 353 1,305 (952 ) Income Tax Expense 1 141 (140 ) 101 1,519 (1,418 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (3 ) $ 297 $ (300 ) $ 252 $ (214 ) $ 466 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, CORPORATE 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 135 $ 168 $ (33 ) $ 244 $ 606 $ (362 ) Intersegment Revenues 1,165 999 166 3,494 2,998 496 Total Operating Revenues 1,300 1,167 133 3,738 3,604 134 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 3,159 3,580 (421 ) 9,910 10,787 (877 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 116 116 — 351 352 (1 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 192 190 2 572 567 5 3,467 3,886 (419 ) 10,833 11,706 (873 ) Operating Loss (2,167 ) (2,719 ) 552 (7,095 ) (8,102 ) 1,007 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 29,588 30,393 (805 ) 84,580 92,984 (8,404 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,303 ) (27,177 ) 1,874 (76,016 ) (82,412 ) 6,396 Other Interest Expense (1,335 ) (1,489 ) 154 (3,702 ) (4,432 ) 730 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 783 (992 ) 1,775 (2,233 ) (1,962 ) (271 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (110 ) 126 (236 ) (4,835 ) 15,711 (20,546 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 893 $ (1,118 ) $ 2,011 $ 2,602 $ (17,673 ) $ 20,275 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.23 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (60,608 ) $ (55,434 ) $ (5,174 ) $ (176,177 ) $ (161,916 ) $ (14,261 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (25,751 ) (25,738 ) (13 ) (78,319 ) (77,098 ) (1,221 ) Operation and Maintenance (34,857 ) (29,696 ) (5,161 ) (97,858 ) (84,818 ) (13,040 ) (60,608 ) (55,434 ) (5,174 ) (176,177 ) (161,916 ) (14,261 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (29,290 ) (30,475 ) 1,185 (87,187 ) (92,740 ) 5,553 Interest Expense 29,290 30,475 (1,185 ) 87,187 92,740 (5,553 ) Net Income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 128,888 (1) $ 110,591 (3) $ 18,297 $ 391,674 (1)(2) $ 269,876 (3)(4) $ 121,798 Pipeline and Storage 35,489 (1) 15,916 (3) 19,573 88,127 (1)(2) 53,356 (3)(4) 34,771 Gathering 17,926 (1) 15,484 (3) 2,442 39,396 (1)(2) 47,767 (3)(4) (8,371 ) Utility 22,706 (1) 19,737 (3) 2,969 58,363 (1)(2) 52,026 (3)(4) 6,337 Energy Marketing 14 10 4 56 33 23 Total Reportable Segments 205,023 161,738 43,285 577,616 423,058 154,558 All Other 68 — 68 68 1 67 Corporate 267 7 260 369 51 318 Eliminations — — — — (19,922 ) 19,922 Total Capital Expenditures $ 205,358 $ 161,745 $ 43,613 $ 578,053 $ 403,188 $ 174,865

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $51.0 million, $14.0 million, $8.3 million, and $6.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019.

(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $49.0 million, $10.9 million, $8.2 million, and $3.3 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $36.5 million, $25.1 million, $3.9 million and $6.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2017 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2018. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2017, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2018.

DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended June 30 Normal 2019 2018 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 912 957 873 4.9 9.6 Erie, PA 871 773 825 (11.3 ) (6.3 ) Nine Months Ended June 30 Buffalo, NY 6,455 6,654 6,308 3.1 5.5 Erie, PA 6,023 5,899 5,929 (2.1 ) (0.5 ) (1) Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 50,766 40,444 10,322 140,954 117,261 23,693 West Coast 494 526 (32 ) 1,483 1,896 (413 ) Total Production 51,260 40,970 10,290 142,437 119,157 23,280 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 2.21 $ 2.30 $ (0.09 ) $ 2.58 $ 2.37 $ 0.21 West Coast 3.84 4.41 (0.57 ) 5.55 4.62 0.93 Weighted Average 2.22 2.32 (0.10 ) 2.61 2.40 0.21 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.36 2.43 (0.07 ) 2.51 2.55 (0.04 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 1 — 2 3 (1 ) West Coast 575 600 (25 ) 1,710 1,934 (224 ) Total Production 576 601 (25 ) 1,712 1,937 (225 ) Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 55.45 $ 64.37 $ (8.92 ) $ 55.80 $ 55.06 $ 0.74 West Coast 67.43 71.53 (4.10 ) 65.01 64.69 0.32 Weighted Average 67.41 71.52 (4.11 ) 65.00 64.68 0.32 Weighted Average after Hedging 62.92 58.74 4.18 61.88 58.96 2.92 Total Production (MMcfe) 54,716 44,576 10,140 152,709 130,779 21,930 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ (0.04 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.87 $ 0.84 $ 0.03 $ 0.89 $ 0.93 $ (0.04 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.03 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 0.03

(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.

(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.53 per Mcfe for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.55 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Three Months of Fiscal 2019 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 186,000 BBL $ 63.52 / BBL NYMEX 267,000 BBL $ 53.42 / BBL Total 453,000 BBL $ 57.57 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 20,040,000 MMBTU $ 2.93 / MMBTU DAWN 1,800,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 19,579,555 MMBTU $ 2.61 / MMBTU Total 41,419,555 MMBTU $ 2.78 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2020 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 1,260,000 BBL $ 64.66 / BBL NYMEX 324,000 BBL $ 50.52 / BBL Total 1,584,000 BBL $ 61.77 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 40,990,000 MMBTU $ 2.92 / MMBTU DAWN 7,200,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 46,430,854 MMBTU $ 2.37 / MMBTU Total 94,620,854 MMBTU $ 2.65 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 576,000 BBL $ 64.48 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 732,000 BBL $ 61.61 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 6,790,000 MMBTU $ 2.95 / MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 41,381,641 MMBTU $ 2.22 / MMBTU Total 48,771,641 MMBTU $ 2.33 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,533,125 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 37,174,130 MMBTU $ 2.26 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 21,053,189 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 20,755 21,714 (959 ) 107,423 104,106 3,317 Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 137,984 155,357 (17,373 ) 442,839 479,346 (36,507 ) Interruptible Transportation 309 1,107 (798 ) 1,974 3,153 (1,179 ) 159,048 178,178 (19,130 ) 552,236 586,605 (34,369 ) Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 60,745 51,392 9,353 169,590 145,928 23,662 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 9,895 10,052 (157 ) 60,581 56,468 4,113 Commercial Sales 1,441 1,525 (84 ) 8,999 8,621 378 Industrial Sales 151 128 23 639 559 80 11,487 11,705 (218 ) 70,219 65,648 4,571 Off-System Sales — — — — 141 (141 ) Transportation 14,716 15,348 (632 ) 65,914 66,398 (484 ) 26,203 27,053 (850 ) 136,133 132,187 3,946 Energy Marketing Volume Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Natural Gas (MMcf) 7,429 8,322 (893 ) 36,039 36,413 (374 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.



Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 63,753 $ 63,025 $ 257,009 $ 353,527 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — (5,000 ) (107,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (1,020 ) 339 (783 ) 436 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 214 (83 ) 164 (107 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) (1,420 ) — 1,096 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 298 — (230 ) — Adjusted Operating Results $ 61,825 $ 63,281 $ 252,256 $ 246,856 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 2.96 $ 4.09 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — (0.06 ) (1.24 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) 0.01 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — — — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) (0.02 ) — 0.01 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments — — — — Rounding 0.01 — 0.01 — Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 2.91 $ 2.86

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Reported GAAP Earnings $ 63,753 $ 63,025 $ 257,009 $ 353,527 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 71,072 60,817 200,990 177,802 Other (Income) Deductions 1,456 3,612 16,977 20,205 Interest Expense 26,505 28,183 80,077 85,154 Income Taxes 21,113 19,183 73,806 (23,825 ) Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness (1,020 ) 339 (783 ) 436 Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,879 $ 175,159 $ 628,076 $ 613,299 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,328 $ 46,072 $ 126,433 $ 146,274 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 27,852 23,090 78,398 68,123 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 65,180 69,162 204,831 214,397 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 88,175 77,567 261,650 236,514 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 33,163 30,300 169,421 165,041 Energy Marketing Adjusted EBITDA (2,075 ) (295 ) (2,176 ) 2,559 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (1,564 ) (1,575 ) (5,650 ) (5,212 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,879 $ 175,159 $ 628,076 $ 613,299





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Exploration and Production Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 26,512 $ 27,817 $ 86,599 $ 161,052 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 40,055 31,296 110,643 90,707 Other (Income) Deductions (268 ) (193 ) (822 ) (208 ) Interest Expense 13,850 13,247 40,561 40,001 Income Taxes 9,046 5,061 25,452 (55,474 ) Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness (1,020 ) 339 (783 ) 436 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,175 $ 77,567 $ 261,650 $ 236,514 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 15,792 $ 20,723 $ 58,643 $ 81,909 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,154 10,888 33,561 32,322 Other (Income) Deductions (2,447 ) (1,433 ) (6,346 ) (4,252 ) Interest Expense 7,223 7,667 22,009 23,418 Income Taxes 5,606 8,227 18,566 12,877 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,328 $ 46,072 $ 126,433 $ 146,274 Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 14,638 $ 11,566 $ 41,511 $ 68,736 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,485 4,444 14,836 12,759 Other (Income) Deductions (172 ) (78 ) (404 ) (730 ) Interest Expense 2,288 2,502 7,010 7,349 Income Taxes 5,613 4,656 15,445 (19,991 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,852 $ 23,090 $ 78,398 $ 68,123 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 7,362 $ 3,930 $ 68,600 $ 58,283 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,546 13,316 40,202 39,981 Other (Income) Deductions 5,017 5,436 22,851 26,057 Interest Expense 5,793 6,572 17,950 20,266 Income Taxes 1,445 1,046 19,818 20,454 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,163 $ 30,300 $ 169,421 $ 165,041 Energy Marketing Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ (1,441 ) $ (190 ) $ (1,198 ) $ 1,434 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 72 69 213 207 Other (Income) Deductions (221 ) (104 ) (466 ) (177 ) Interest Expense 3 4 16 16 Income Taxes (488 ) (74 ) (741 ) 1,079 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,075 ) $ (295 ) $ (2,176 ) $ 2,559 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ 890 $ (821 ) $ 2,854 $ (17,887 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 760 804 1,535 1,826 Other (Income) Deductions (453 ) (16 ) 2,164 (485 ) Interest Expense (2,652 ) (1,809 ) (7,469 ) (5,896 ) Income Taxes (109 ) 267 (4,734 ) 17,230 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,564 ) $ (1,575 ) $ (5,650 ) $ (5,212 )



