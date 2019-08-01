Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Second Quarter 2019 Business and Financial Update on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (“Osmotica” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSMT), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets and provide a business and financial update.



Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time 4:30 p.m. EDT Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029 International (409) 217-8312 Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Our diversified product portfolio in the specialty neurology and women's health therapeutic areas, together with our non-promoted complex formulations of generic drugs, form the foundation of our unwavering commitment to improve patients' lives.

Osmotica has a late‑stage development pipeline highlighted by two NDA candidates that recently completed Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen extended‑release tablets for spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL‑1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) for the treatment of blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com



