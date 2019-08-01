Wireless Advocates Selects Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform for Digital and Retail Customer Journeys

Customers will be able to deploy best-in-class customer experiences while delivering offers rapidly across channels

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced a partnership with Wireless Advocates , a leading provider of wireless products and services, both in more than 600 retail locations across the United States and online. Wireless Advocates will implement the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and specifically its Digital Journeys product set into its enterprise architecture, delivering a best-in-class customer experience in its retail and digital environments.



Wireless Advocates operates retail kiosks and online sales activities for their national retail wholesale partners, Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES), Marine Corps Exchange (MCX), Navy Exchange (NEX) and other retail partners. Wireless Advocates’ customers will be able to rapidly design and launch optimized digital and retail customer journeys, including start-online, finish in-store, pause and resume functionality through the use of the Synchronoss DXP.

The Synchronoss DXP is a low-code application that reduces time-to-market and simplifies IT delivery for any organization looking to transform and optimize its digital customer experience. Companies can create, configure and manage online, retail and call center journeys that pause and resume, giving them the ability to share real-time customer data, choices and actions across channels and CRM systems.

With the platform, Wireless Advocates can empower small agile business/IT teams to quickly create, configure and manage end-to-end customer journeys across multiple channels in a low or no-code environment. DXP gives customers the ability to start, stop and resume sales and service journeys at any point in the process, across any channel – online, mobile, in-store, or over the phone. At the same time, sales agents and customer care representatives benefit from continually updated, real-time visibility of their entire customers’ journeys.

“Wireless Advocates recognizes the value that the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform can offer in delivering a best-in-class customer experience in its retail and digital environments for a true Omni-channel environment,” said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss. “In this highly competitive environment it is critical to leverage real-time visibility of customers’ journeys for Wireless Advocate reps to support and provide real value for major customers.”

“Synchronoss’ DXP will allow us to unify crucial insight concerning all aspects of the journeys our customers take, regardless of the channels they choose,” said Dan Brettler, CEO Wireless Advocates. “This allows us to focus on delivering exceptional experiences in our many digital and retail environments. Our aim is to make purchasing wireless devices simpler and that’s exactly what Synchronoss helps us do. Synchronoss has shown us it really understands the meaning of simplication, and we’re looking forward to translating this into driving additional value for our customers.”

