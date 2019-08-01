Cardtronics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Returns to Organic Growth

Increased Margins, Driven by Incremental Transactions and Operational Execution

Increasing Outlook for 2019

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM) (“Cardtronics” or the “Company”), the world’s largest ATM owner/operator, announced today its financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Total revenues of $340.8 million, effectively flat from $341.0 million in the prior year, up 3% on a constant-currency basis.

ATM operating revenues of $323.1 million, down 2% from $329.2 million in the prior year and up 1% on a constant-currency basis.

GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $81.7 million, up 5% from $78.1 million in the prior year, and up 8% on a constant- currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.0%, up 110 basis points from the prior year.

Adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.69, up 16% on a constant-currency basis.

Cash flow from operations of $77.0 million compared to $60.3 million in the prior year and adjusted free cash flow of $50.1 million compared to $33.3 million in the prior year.

U.S. same-store withdrawal transaction growth of 3%.

Executed agreements to place approximately 1,500 ATMs.

Acquired ATM processing contracts for over 62,000 ATMs in the U.S.

Repurchased over one million shares between May and July, over 2% of shares outstanding.

“We had a great second quarter, one in which we grew both the top line and bottom line on an organic and constant-currency basis, representing an important turning point for the organization. Significant changes in the consumer financial services industry continue to be a catalyst for growth, as we deliver our unmatched suite of ATM solutions for retailers and financial institutions alike. The strong quarterly performance was marked by solid execution on our business transformation plans across our segments, and as a result, we are raising our performance expectations for the year. We also opportunistically repurchased over one million of our shares since May, enabling further value-enhancing opportunities for our shareholders,” commented Edward H. West, Cardtronics' chief executive officer.

See Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information in this earnings release for definitions of Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share (may also be referred to by the Company as "Adjusted EPS"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and certain other financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP” or “GAAP”) and other non-GAAP measures that are used by management on a constant-currency basis. For additional information, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the supplemental schedules of selected financial information in this earnings release.

The Company may also refer to revenue or profit growth as being organic. When providing growth measures on an organic basis, the Company aims to exclude the estimated impact from any acquired or divested businesses that may be included or partially included in one period but not another. The Company may further adjust organic performance measures for the impacts of currency movements, in order to have a consistent performance comparison across periods for the business, excluding movements in exchange rates.

2019 Outlook

The Company is increasing its financial outlook for the year ending December 31, 2019 and now expects the following:

Revenues of $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion;

GAAP net income of $41 million to $44 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of $300 million to $310 million;

Depreciation and accretion expense of $137 million to $139 million;

Cash interest expense of $27 million to $28 million;

Adjusted net income of $104 million to $109 million;

Adjusted net income per diluted share of $2.24 to $2.36 based on approximately 46.3 million average diluted shares outstanding; and

Capital expenditures of approximately $135 million.

The Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income outlook excludes the impact of certain expenses, as outlined in the reconciliation provided at the end of this earnings release. See Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information in this earnings release for definitions of these Non-GAAP measures. This outlook is based on average foreign currency exchange rates for the remainder of 2019 of £1.00 U.K. to $1.25 U.S., $19.50 Mexican pesos to $1.00 U.S., $1.00 Canadian dollar to $0.75 U.S., €1.00 Euros to $1.13 U.S., $1.00 Australian dollar to $0.69 U.S., and R15.00 South African Rand to $1.00 U.S.

ABOUT CARDTRONICS (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 290,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

CONTACT INFORMATION

EVP - Treasurer

Brad Conrad

832-308-4000

ir@cardtronics.com SVP - Marketing

Joel Antonini

832-308-4000

joel.antonini@cardtronics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that are anticipated. All comments concerning the Company’s expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on its estimates for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and present expectations or projections. Risk factors are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and those set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

DISCLOSURE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, the Company presents the following non-GAAP measures as a complement to financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP: Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and certain other results presented on a constant-currency basis. Management believes that the presentation of these measures and the identification of notable, non-cash, non-operating costs, and/or (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods enhance an investor’s understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s business and provide for better comparability between periods in different years. Management also believes that these measures are relevant and provide useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company’s industry to provide a baseline for evaluating and comparing our operating performance and, in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in managing and measuring the performance of the business, including setting and measuring incentive based compensation.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities, or other income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in tabular form at the end of this earnings release. In addition, the non-GAAP measures that are used by the Company are not defined in the same manner by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities, or other income or cash flow measures contained within our financial statements.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit represents total revenues less the total cost of revenues, excluding depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Gross Profit by total revenues.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and accretion and amortization to net income. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude these items as these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the Company’s industry depending upon capital structures, tax jurisdictions, accounting methods, the book values of assets and the methods by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash, non-operating costs and/or (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods. These excluded items consist of share-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, restructuring expenses, gains or losses on disposal and impairment of assets and other income and expense. Adjusted EBITDA is also calculated to exclude amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share and Adjusted Tax Rate

Adjusted Net Income represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, before amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing costs, gains or losses on disposal and impairment of assets, share-based compensation expense, certain other income and expense amounts, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, certain non-operating expenses, and (if applicable in a particular period) certain costs not anticipated to occur in future periods (together, the “Adjustments”). The non-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was approximately 22.7% and 23.2% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and 24.5% and 25.1% for three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. The non-GAAP tax rates represent the GAAP tax rate for the period as adjusted by the estimated tax impact of the items adjusted from the measure. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less the impact of changes in restricted cash due to the timing of payments of restricted cash liabilities and less payments for capital expenditures, including those financed through direct debt, but excluding acquisitions. The Adjusted Free Cash Flow measure does not take into consideration certain other non-discretionary cash requirements such as mandatory principal payments on portions of the Company’s long-term debt.

Constant-Currency

Management calculates certain GAAP as well as non-GAAP measures on a constant-currency basis using the average foreign currency exchange rates applicable in the corresponding period of the previous year and applying these rates to the measures in the current reporting period to assess performance and eliminate the effect foreign currency exchange rates have on comparability between periods.



Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands, excluding share, per share amounts, and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues: ATM operating revenues $ 323,081 $ 329,221 (1.9 )% $ 625,683 $ 648,952 (3.6 )% ATM product sales and other revenues 17,740 11,766 50.8 33,408 28,219 18.4 Total revenues 340,821 340,987 — 659,091 677,171 (2.7 ) Cost of revenues: Cost of ATM operating revenues (excludes depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets reported separately below) 208,081 215,353 (3.4 ) 414,239 430,843 (3.9 ) Cost of ATM product sales and other revenues 14,301 10,086 41.8 26,226 22,848 14.8 Total cost of revenues 222,382 225,439 (1.4 ) 440,465 453,691 (2.9 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 41,995 40,928 2.6 85,655 82,668 3.6 Restructuring expenses 3,463 2,063 67.9 3,463 4,476 (22.6 ) Acquisition related expenses — 913 n/m — 2,633 n/m Depreciation and accretion expense 33,205 31,764 4.5 66,178 62,806 5.4 Amortization of intangible assets 12,591 13,498 (6.7 ) 25,003 27,269 (8.3 ) Loss on disposal and impairment of assets 1,496 9,697 (84.6 ) 2,464 15,117 (83.7 ) Total operating expenses 92,750 98,863 (6.2 ) 182,763 194,969 (6.3 ) Income from operations 25,689 16,685 54.0 35,863 28,511 25.8 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 6,871 9,159 (25.0 ) 13,514 18,333 (26.3 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount 3,330 3,355 (0.7 ) 6,622 6,663 (0.6 ) Other expense (income) 1,456 (2,187 ) n/m (5,751 ) (27 ) n/m Total other expenses 11,657 10,327 12.9 14,385 24,969 (42.4 ) Income before income taxes 14,032 6,358 n/m 21,478 3,542 n/m Income tax expense 3,565 2,586 37.9 6,694 2,555 n/m Effective tax rate 25.4 % 40.7 % 31.2 % 72.1 % Net income 10,467 3,772 n/m 14,784 987 n/m Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4 ) 5 n/m (6 ) (12 ) (50.0 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests and available to common shareholders $ 10,471 $ 3,767 n/m $ 14,790 $ 999 n/m Net income per common share – basic $ 0.23 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.02 Net income per common share – diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 46,180,161 45,927,732 46,201,842 45,880,661 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 46,601,488 46,378,813 46,620,147 46,357,776









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,495 $ 39,940 Accounts and notes receivable, net 85,707 75,643 Inventory, net 9,049 11,392 Restricted cash 86,431 155,470 Prepaid expenses, deferred costs, and other current assets 91,090 84,386 Total current assets 305,772 366,831 Property and equipment, net 455,757 460,187 Intangible assets, net 136,673 150,847 Goodwill 753,859 749,144 Operating lease assets 81,355 — Deferred tax asset, net 11,544 8,658 Prepaid expenses, deferred costs, and other noncurrent assets 33,049 51,677 Total assets $ 1,778,009 $ 1,787,344 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of other long-term liabilities $ 52,347 $ 20,266 Accounts payable and other accrued and current liabilities 365,801 408,470 Total current liabilities 418,148 428,736 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 778,551 818,485 Asset retirement obligations 54,227 54,413 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 73,246 — Deferred tax liability, net 37,325 41,198 Other long-term liabilities 54,639 67,740 Total liabilities 1,416,136 1,410,572 Shareholders' equity 361,873 376,772 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,778,009 $ 1,787,344

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DETAIL:

Long-term debt: June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Revolving credit facility $ 212,811 $ 259,081 1.00% Convertible senior notes (1) 269,520 263,507 5.50% Senior notes (1) 296,220 295,897 Total long-term debt $ 778,551 $ 818,485

(1) The 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 with a face value of $287.5 million are presented net of the unamortized discount and capitalized debt issuance costs of $18.0 million and $24.0 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. In accordance with GAAP, the estimated fair value of the conversion feature within the Convertible Senior Notes was recorded as additional paid-in capital within equity at issuance. The Convertible Senior Notes are being accreted over the term of the notes to the full principal amount ($287.5 million). The 5.50% Senior Notes due 2025 with a face value of $300.0 million are presented net of capitalized debt issuance costs of $3.8 million and $4.1 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interests and Available to Common Shareholders to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands, excluding share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to controlling interests and available to common shareholders $ 10,471 $ 3,767 $ 14,790 $ 999 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 6,871 9,159 13,514 18,333 Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount 3,330 3,355 6,622 6,663 Income tax expense 3,565 2,586 6,694 2,555 Depreciation and accretion expense 33,205 31,764 66,178 62,806 Amortization of intangible assets 12,591 13,498 25,003 27,269 EBITDA 70,033 64,129 132,801 118,625 Add back: Loss on disposal and impairment of assets 1,496 9,697 2,464 15,117 Other expense (income) (1) 1,456 (2,187 ) (5,751 ) (27 ) Noncontrolling interests (2) 16 18 31 19 Share-based compensation expense 5,250 3,513 9,734 5,958 Restructuring expenses (3) 3,463 2,063 3,463 4,476 Acquisition related expenses (4) — 913 — 2,633 Adjusted EBITDA 81,714 78,146 142,742 146,801 Less: Interest expense, net 6,871 9,159 13,514 18,333 Depreciation and accretion expense (5) 33,205 31,764 66,178 62,805 Adjusted pre-tax income 41,638 37,223 63,050 65,663 Income tax expense (6) 9,452 9,120 14,634 16,481 Adjusted Net Income $ 32,186 $ 28,103 $ 48,416 $ 49,182 Adjusted Net Income per share – basic $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 Adjusted Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 1.04 $ 1.06 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 46,180,161 45,927,732 46,201,842 45,880,661 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 46,601,488 46,378,813 46,620,147 46,357,776

(1) Includes foreign currency translation gains/losses, the revaluation of the estimated acquisition related contingent consideration, and other non-operating costs.

(2) Noncontrolling interest adjustment made such that Adjusted EBITDA includes only the Company’s ownership interest in the Adjusted EBITDA of one of its Mexican subsidiaries.

(3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, expenses include professional fees, employee severance costs, and facility costs related to a planned reorganization. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, expenses include employee severance and other costs incurred in conjunction with a corporate reorganization and cost reduction initiative.

(4) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, expenses primarily include employee severance cost and lease termination costs related to the DCPayments acquisition.

(5) Amounts exclude a portion of the expenses incurred by one of its Mexican subsidiaries to account for the amounts allocable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders.

(6) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the non-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was 22.7% and 23.2%, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the non-GAAP tax rate used to calculate Adjusted Net Income was 24.5% and 25.1%, respectively. These figures represent the Company’s GAAP tax rates as adjusted for the net tax effects related to the items excluded from Adjusted Net Income.





Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Revenue to Constant-Currency Revenue

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands, excluding percentages)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated revenue: Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S.

GAAP Foreign Currency Impact Constant - Currency U.S.

GAAP U.S.

GAAP Constant - Currency ATM operating revenues $ 323,081 $ 9,528 $ 332,609 $ 329,221 (1.9 ) % 1.0 % ATM product sales and other revenues 17,740 226 17,966 11,766 50.8 52.7 Total revenues $ 340,821 $ 9,754 $ 350,575 $ 340,987 — % 2.8 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change U.S.

GAAP Foreign Currency Impact Constant - Currency U.S.

GAAP U.S.

GAAP Constant - Currency ATM operating revenues $ 625,683 $ 20,655 $ 646,338 $ 648,952 (3.6 ) % (0.4 ) % ATM product sales and other revenues 33,408 517 33,925 28,219 18.4 20.2 Total revenues $ 659,091 $ 21,172 $ 680,263 $ 677,171 (2.7 ) % 0.5 %





Reconciliation of Gross Profit Inclusive of Depreciation, Accretion, and Amortization of Intangible Assets to Adjusted Gross Profit

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands, excluding percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 340,821 $ 340,987 $ 659,091 $ 677,171 Total cost of revenues (1) 222,382 225,439 440,465 453,691 Total depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets excluded from total cost of revenues 37,975 36,535 74,994 73,681 Gross profit inclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets 80,464 79,013 143,632 149,799 Gross Margin (inclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets) 23.6% 23.2% 21.8% 22.1% Total depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets excluded from gross profit 37,975 36,535 74,994 73,681 Adjusted Gross Profit exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets $ 118,439 $ 115,548 $ 218,626 $ 223,480 Adjusted Gross Margin (exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets) 34.8% 33.9% 33.2% 33.0%

The Company presents the Total cost of revenues in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations exclusive of depreciation, accretion, and amortization of intangible assets.





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share on a Non-GAAP basis to Constant-Currency

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands, excluding per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change Non -

GAAP (1) Foreign Currency Impact Constant - Currency Non -

GAAP (1) Non -

GAAP (1) Constant - Currency Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,714 $ 2,340 $ 84,054 $ 78,146 4.6 % 7.6 % Adjusted Net Income $ 32,186 $ 911 $ 33,097 $ 28,103 14.5 % 17.8 % Adjusted Net Income per share – diluted (2) $ 0.69 $ 0.02 $ 0.71 $ 0.61 13.1 % 16.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change Non -

GAAP (1) Foreign Currency Impact Constant - Currency Non -

GAAP (1) Non -

GAAP (1) Constant - Currency Adjusted EBITDA $ 142,742 $ 4,400 $ 147,142 $ 146,801 (2.8 ) % 0.2 % Adjusted Net Income $ 48,416 $ 1,413 $ 49,829 $ 49,182 (1.6 ) % 1.3 % Adjusted Net Income per share – diluted (2) $ 1.04 $ 0.03 $ 1.07 $ 1.06 (1.9 ) % 0.9 %

As reported on the Company’s Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interests and Available to Common Shareholders to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income, see Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information in this earnings release for further discussion. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 46,601,488 and 46,378,813 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 46,620,147 and 46,357,776 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 77,035 $ 60,342 $ 55,230 $ 109,775 Restricted cash settlement activity (1) (1,167 ) (1,111 ) 70,354 (25,349 ) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 75,868 59,231 125,584 84,426 Net cash used in investing activities, excluding acquisitions (2) (25,746 ) (25,943 ) (55,053 ) (46,682 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 50,122 $ 33,288 $ 70,531 $ 37,744

Restricted cash settlement activity represents the change in our restricted cash excluding the portion of the change that is attributable to foreign exchange and disclosed as part of the effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Restricted cash largely consists of amounts collected on behalf of, but not yet remitted to, certain of the Company’s merchant customers or third-party service providers that are pledged for a particular use or restricted to support these obligations. Capital expenditure amounts include payments made for exclusive license agreements, site acquisition costs, and other assets. Additionally, capital expenditure amounts for one of our Mexican subsidiaries are reflected gross of any noncontrolling interest amounts.





Reconciliation of Estimated Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income

For the Year Ending December 31, 2019

(In millions, excluding per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Estimated Range Full Year 2019 (1) Net Income $ 41.1 $ 44.4 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 26.5 27.5 Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount 13.0 13.0 Income tax expense 13.7 16.4 Depreciation and accretion expense 137.0 139.0 Amortization of intangible assets 49.0 49.5 EBITDA 280.3 289.8 Add Back: Loss on disposal of assets and other, net 2.5 2.5 Other income (5.8 ) (5.8 ) Share-based compensation expense 19.5 20.0 Restructuring expenses 3.5 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA 300.0 310.0 Less: Interest expense, net 26.5 27.5 Depreciation and accretion expense 137.0 139.0 Income tax expense (2) 32.8 34.4 Adjusted Net Income $ 103.7 $ 109.1 Adjusted Net Income per share – diluted $ 2.24 $ 2.36 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 46.3 46.3

(1) See Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information in this earnings release for definitions of the non-GAAP measures included in this table.

(2) Calculated using the Company’s estimated non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 24% as adjusted for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income, see Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information in this earnings release for further discussion.

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



