Boise Cascade Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- Boise, Idaho, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Cascade Company’s (Boise Cascade or the Company) (NYSE: BCC) Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to holders of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2019.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com .

Investor contact: Wayne Rancourt, 208 384 6073

Media contact: Lisa Chapman, 208 384 6552



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.