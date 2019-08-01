There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,676 in the last 365 days.

New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its second quarter results for 2019 during a conference call on Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EDT for the financial community.  The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call.  The Press Release and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL 
Time and date: Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free)
  1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates:  August 9th, (4:00 p.m. EDT) to August 21st, 2019 (11:59 p.m. EDT)
Access telephone:    1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Reservation number:    1595784

As of June 30th, 2019, New Look had 15,630,421 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 380 stores mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.

