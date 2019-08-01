Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Leerink Spotlight Series: Rare & Genetic Diseases Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in areas of high unmet medical need, with an initial focus on rare diseases, today announced that Bryan Stuart, chief operating officer, and Owen Wallace, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming SVB Leerink Spotlight Series: Rare & Genetic Diseases Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in areas of high unmet medical need, with an initial focus on rare diseases.



Contact

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR, Inc.

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Media:

Stephanie Simon

Ten Bridge Communications

stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-581-9333



