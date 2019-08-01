Jonathan Day Named VP, Commercial Operations, Americas

Seasoned Commercial Leader with Track Record in Life Sciences and Diagnostics

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Day as Vice President, Commercial Operations, Americas.



Day will be responsible for leading all commercial activities in the Americas, furthering market adoption of Fluidigm products, particularly in the growing scientific community studying the human immune system. He reports to Colin McCracken, Chief Commercial Officer.

Day was most recently Vice President, Sales and Support, Americas, for Agena Bioscience. At Agena, Day significantly grew revenues for its mass spectrometry platform, which has applications in cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies; in inherited genetic disease testing, including carrier screening; and in pharmacogenetics, sample integrity solutions and clinical research.

Previously, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he drove sales for next-generation sequencing technologies and quantitative and digital PCR products in markets that included oncology and public health, as well as niche applications and workflows. Earlier in his career, at Affymetrix, he worked to expand large-pharma adoption of that company’s microarray technologies in translational sciences, clinical pharmacogenetics and biomarker discovery and development programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome a commercial leader of Jonathan’s caliber to the team,” said McCracken. “I am confident he will drive for results in the critical U.S. market, where our mass cytometry customer base is rapidly branching beyond the top-tier research centers as pharma customers increasingly adopt our technology.”

“Fluidigm’s products are unlocking tremendous scientific value and long-term health care insights,” said Day. “I am very excited for the opportunity to help grow the business and deliver this extraordinary technology into the hands of more customers in the U.S. market.”

